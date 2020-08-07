Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Mini Electric (2020 onwards)

Mini Electric

(2020 – present)

The Mini Electric is, as the name suggests, an electric version of the current Mini three-door hatch. It was launched in late 2019, with first customers taking delivery in Match 2020.

Visually, the Mini Electric is almost unchanged from the regular petrol or diesel Mini models, apart from some fluorescent trim pieces and other detail changes. However, due to the significant structural changes associated with relacing the combustion engine with an electric motor and battery pack, the Mini Electric does not qualify for the same Euro NCAP safety rating as the regular Mini hatch models.

As a result of the coronavirus panemic and nationwide lockdown, we only have about 18 reviews of the Mini Electric in our database as of August 2020. As more reviews are published, we will update this page. It also means that the overall Expert Rating may shift by a few points as more reviews are added.

The Mini Electric has been praised for retaining traditional Mini characteristics, especially in the way it drives. The biggest criticisms have been its relatively poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars, and high price compared to a comparable petrol Mini. This is reflected in its Expert Rating being some 8% lower than the regular Mini hatch range (as of August 2020).

Body style: Small three-door hatch
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £24,900 on-road*
* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Safety Rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mini Electric does not currently have a safety rating from Euro NCAP. The regular combustion-engined Mini hatch (ie – all petrol and diesel models) was tested way back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating, but this does not apply to the Mini Electric due to the significant changes in the overall vehicle structure and composition from replacing the traditional motor and associated equipment with an electric motor and battery pack.

If Euro NCAP does put the Mini Electric through its crash-testing programme, we will update the results here.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mini Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Mini Electric would almost certainly score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mini Electric has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Mini Electric is tested, we will update this page.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini Electric, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW i3 | Honda e | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

