The Mini Electric is, as the name suggests, an electric version of the current Mini three-door hatch. It was launched in late 2019, with first customers taking delivery in Match 2020.

Visually, the Mini Electric is almost unchanged from the regular petrol or diesel Mini models, apart from some fluorescent trim pieces and other detail changes. However, due to the significant structural changes associated with relacing the combustion engine with an electric motor and battery pack, the Mini Electric does not qualify for the same Euro NCAP safety rating as the regular Mini hatch models.

As a result of the coronavirus panemic and nationwide lockdown, we only have about 18 reviews of the Mini Electric in our database as of August 2020. As more reviews are published, we will update this page. It also means that the overall Expert Rating may shift by a few points as more reviews are added.

The Mini Electric has been praised for retaining traditional Mini characteristics, especially in the way it drives. The biggest criticisms have been its relatively poor range compared to similarly-priced electric cars, and high price compared to a comparable petrol Mini. This is reflected in its Expert Rating being some 8% lower than the regular Mini hatch range (as of August 2020).

Body style: Small three-door hatch

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £24,900 on-road*

* price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA







Auto Express +

“Typically stylish, quick and cheap to run, the Mini electric will put a smile on your face – although the limited range spoils the fun.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“The new British-built Mini Electric will appeal to anyone who loves the way a standard Mini drives and looks, although the 144-mile electric range might give buyers cause for concern.”

Auto Trader +

“Built in Britain alongside the rest of the range, the Mini Electric is a three-door Mini hatch, which uses the electric expertise of its parent, BMW Group (think BMW i3) to power the latest car. It’s still very recognisably a Mini, inside and out, with just a few styling clues to tell you it’s an EV.”

Autocar +

“Mini’s new electric hatchback won’t break records on range or usability but has plenty of brand-typical zip and driver appeal. Isn’t bad value relative to other EVs, either.”

Car +

“If you want a small electric car, the Mini Electric is beset on all sides with fiercely competitive rivals and is a touch less convincing because of it. If you look elsewhere, you can get the same range for less, more range for a similar price or a far more interesting car.”

Carbuyer +

“The Mini Electric is quick and stylish but its shortcomings mean you may not want it as your only car.”

Read review “The Mini Electric could be the car to make EVs fun and attainable for many people. It’s a sensible price, considering Mini doesn’t struggle to shift highly specced versions of petrol and diesel cars.”

Carwow +

“The Mini Electric is fun to drive, has a funky cabin and comes stacked with standard equipment, but there are more comfortable small EVs that’ll go further on a charge.”

Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Level 2

“A seriously attractive, and fun, near-hot-hatch proposition for those who don’t need to do regular long distances, and as with all EVs, it is incredibly attractive on the tax.”

Read review Daily Mail + “The original Mini revolutionised motoring when it rolled out of the same Oxford factory as today’s electric model to become a classless symbol of booming baby-boomer Britain in the Swinging Sixties. Perhaps its time really has come again.”

Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: Cooper S Level 2

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mini Electric offers huge amounts of fun, especially if your driving involves lots of corners. It also has good performance, yet also zero emissions. However it’s small, it has an official electric driving range of only 140-145 miles, and it’s not cheap.”

Honest John +

“The Mini Electric is a car that should appeal to typical Mini buyers – you don’t need to be an early adopter to buy a Mini Electric. It’s also just as fun to drive as a standard Mini, only with all the benefits of electric power, including instant acceleration and a lack of noise.”

Parkers +

“Mini suits being electric, but range could be better.”

Read review The Sun + “The new battery Cooper SE is the Mini we know and love…but it still has a mini range.”

The Telegraph +

“The expected Mini style and handling despite the short range and high weight. In many aspects this new battery Mini is a perfect second car in the family, but don’t go thinking this expensive boutique battery car can replace the family jalopy; it needs more range to do that.”

Top Gear +

“A surprisingly rounded EV. Still fun to drive, and uncompromised inside, but it’s likely to be your second car.”

What Car? +

“If you need a long range between charges, you’ll want to look elsewhere. Rivals do space and comfort much better, too. But the Mini Electric is a compelling package that’s easy on the eye, and feels upmarket inside.”

Read review Which? + “The Mini Electric successfully cleans up the iconic Mini hatchback without sanitising the driving fun and fashionable desirability that have made the petrol model so popular.”

Read review

Safety Rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mini Electric does not currently have a safety rating from Euro NCAP. The regular combustion-engined Mini hatch (ie – all petrol and diesel models) was tested way back in 2014 and awarded a four-star rating, but this does not apply to the Mini Electric due to the significant changes in the overall vehicle structure and composition from replacing the traditional motor and associated equipment with an electric motor and battery pack.

If Euro NCAP does put the Mini Electric through its crash-testing programme, we will update the results here.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mini Electric has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitable the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Mini Electric would almost certainly score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mini Electric has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Mini Electric is tested, we will update this page.

