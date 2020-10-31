Mini Electric review 2020
New car review

Mini Electric test drive

The Mini Electric combines the firm’s trademark charm with impressive performance

by Ryan Hirons

An electric Mini is not really a new idea. In fact, you can go back more than a decade to 2008 for the firm’s first EV offering — the Mini E — a car that was built in extremely limited numbers with none ever finding permanent public homes.

So, what we’re driving today has been rather a long time in the making. This is the Mini Electric, the car that lays claim to be the first mass-market electric Mini and what the firm is happy to describe as its biggest introduction since BMW took over the reins.

With the electric car market incredibly competitive now though — think the likes of the latest Renault Zoe, new Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208, plus the smaller-but-cuter Honda e — can the Mini Electric make an impact worthy of the brand? We find out.

What’s new?

Of course, the Mini Electric is the obvious change to this Mini comes under the bonnet with its electric powertrain, but fundamental changes are very minimal in a bid to keep the brand’s trademarks at its core. Perhaps impressively, the Electric is even built on the same production line as petrol and diesel equivalents, which is currently a rarity in the industry.

Changes elsewhere include some optional visual tweaks to highlight its battery-powered prowess, though these are a free option in case you’d prefer to fly under the radar a bit, while it also becomes the first Mini to adopt a new ‘Level 1, 2, 3’ trim line-up that does away with individual cost options. Finally, a rather snazzy-looking digital display replaces traditional dials and gauges in front of the driver.

How does it look?

Rather than take some radical approach to design, Mini has opted to retain the core look of the car for the Electric with some mild tweaks here and there to hint at its electrically charged nature.

Up front, its grille outline remains but the unit itself is closed off and features a split yellow stripe through the centre, while colour-matching mirror caps and ‘E’ badging features around the car. Rounding out the look is a set of Electric-exclusive 17-inch alloy wheels.

Though we think these changes are pretty fitting, Mini also offers the ability to take these bits off for no cost in favour of more conventional colours and alloys if that’s your preference.

  • Mini Electric review 2020 - front
  • Mini Electric review 2020 - side profile
  • Mini Electric review 2020 - rear

What’s the spec like?

Pricing for the Mini Electric kicks off at £24,900 (which is actually £27,900 minus the £3,000 government plug-in) in ‘Level 1’ guise. Equipment here includes automatic air conditioning, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, selectable driving modes, satellite navigation and rain-sensing wipers.

Moving up the £26,400 (grant inc.), ‘Level 2’ builds on that with auto-folding mirrors, a centre armrest, ambient interior lighting, a rear-view camera, heated seats, anthracite-coloured headlining and cloth/leatherette seats.

- Advertisement -
 

Topping the range is the £30,400 (grant inc.) ‘Level 3’. This adds full leather seats, matrix LED headlights, front parking sensors, a Harmon Kardon audio system, a head-up display, a panoramic glass sunroof, self-parking tech and illuminated dashboard panels.

What’s it like inside?

Changes to the cabin are verging on non-existent for the Mini Electric, with the only ones of note being a digital display in place of traditional dials and gauges, as well as a yellow ‘S’ on its Cooper S-branded door sills.

Not that we’re complaining. The whole thing feels incredibly well put together, with a strong use of soft-touch materials in both the Level 2 and 3 trims we’ve had a crack in. Its new display is exceptionally clear too and does well to focus on key information on speed and charge without feeling overly cluttered in the way many digital driver displays here do.

It should be noted though that the Electric is only available as a three-door, so reaching those back seats is a pain. Boot space isn’t compromised though as the batteries sit towards the front of the car, retaining the hatch’s 211-litre capacity — although that figure lags behind the Vauxhall Corsa-e’s 267-litre offering and the Peugeot e-208’s 265 litres.

  • Mini Electric review 2020 - dashboard
  • Mini Electric review 2020 - front seats
  • Mini Electric review 2020 - boot space

What’s under the bonnet?

Mini is launching the Electric with just the one battery capacity, though it remains to be seen if more come down the line. For now, though, that sole option is a 32.6kWh unit, which will provide a claimed driving range of 145 miles. We’ll come back to that number in just a second.

The electric motor sends 184hp and 270Nm of torque to the front wheels. Zero to 60mph comes up in 7.1 seconds, which is just a touch shy of the lighter petrol Cooper S.

While the powertrain itself is pretty impressive — delivery of its grunt is sharp and predictable — the whole thing is hugely compromised by its range. That 145-mile number is the lab figure, tested on the official WLTP combined cycle. However, hopping into a freshly charged car (admittedly on a cold and wintry day), we’re met with a readout of about 120 miles – and realistically you can expect to extract 90-100 miles of that before having to plug back in.

That may be fine for the urban dweller that covers very little distance, but it makes the Mini Electric an unviable prospect if long journeys are a common occurrence. To once again compare the Mini with the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Peugeot e-208, their official WLTP ranges are 209 and 217 miles, respectively. That’s nearly 50% more range than the Mini, although those claimed figures will also fall in real-world driving.

What’s it like to drive?

Fortunately, the switch over to electric hasn’t compromised what the Mini is so good at in the first place — driving fun.

Take it on a tasty looking back road and the chassis feels remarkably playful, with all of its agility able to be exposed well thanks to its potent powertrain. Its slight extra heft does leave the car a little more prone to understeer than a petrol Cooper S, but the spirit of its counterpart is very much there.

It’s just as at home around town, too. Tackling city streets is a breeze thanks to its compact nature, the nimbleness of the car and strong visibility. Its ride is on the harsh side, however.

  • Mini Electric road test 2020 - front
  • Mini Electric road test 2020 - rear

Verdict

There’s plenty to like about the Mini Electric. The company has nailed it when it comes to keeping the electric model on-point with everything its internal combustion counterparts stand for. It’s a remarkably fun thing to drive, while continuing to deliver a comfortable and appropriately premium experience inside.

The Car Expert’s unique Expert Rating analyser has crunched data on 21 UK media reviews of the Mini Electric to date, with an overall rating of 72%. That’s well down on the regular hatch’s rating of 80%, with the main criticisms being the poor battery range and the hefty price tag of the Mini Electric compared to a regular petrol Mini.

If your car doesn’t move many miles and space isn’t an issue, this could well be the perfect blend of guilt-free driving and actual enjoyment of a product. However, we suspect that key lack of battery range will do no favours for those with range anxiety though, and will give rivals a leg up in getting customers into showrooms.

Similar cars

BMW i3 | Honda e | Kia Soul EV | Peugeot e-208 | Renault Zoe | SEAT Mii Electric | Skoda Citigo e iV | Smart EQ Fortwo | Vauxhall Corsa-e | Volkswagen e-Up

Key specifications

  • Model as tested: Mini Electric L3
  • Price: £24,900 (including plug-in grant)
  • Engine: Electric motor
  • Battery: 32.6 kWh
  • Power: 184 hp
  • Torque: 270 Nm
  • Top speed: TBA
  • 0-60mph: 7.1 seconds
  • Range (WLTP combined): 145 miles
  • Euro NCAP safety rating: Not yet tested
  • TCE Expert Rating: 72% (as of October 2020)

View comments0
Ryan Hirons
Ryan Hirons
Articles by Ryan Hirons are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

More advice
Car technology

How accurate is your car speedometer?

Have you noticed that your car speedometer sometimes reads faster than your satnav says? It's very common. Find out why this happens.
Read more
Car insurance

Could you be invalidating your car insurance?

If you don't give your insurer the correct information about you, your car and your driving situation, your car insurance may not be valid.
Read more
Car technology

Different types of gearbox explained

Do you find the different types of gearbox all a bit confusing? What's a DCT, or a CVT, or a DSG? The Car Expert is here to help.
Read more

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

More ratings
Expert Rating

Honda e

78%
The Honda e electric city car has been praised for its retro-futuristic styling and technology, but criticised for poor battery range.
Read more
Expert Rating

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

75%
The Hyundai Ioniq Electric has received generally good reviews, with the updated 2019 model being a useful improvement on the 2016 original.
Read more
Expert Rating

Renault Mégane

70%
The Renault Mégane has distinctive styling and generous equipment levels, but it's not as spacious and lacks the quality of its main rivals.
Read more

New Cars

All the most important new car launches, model updates and car reviews

More new cars
Model update

Jaguar E-Pace updated with new hybrid powertrains

Jaguar has given its compact E-Pace SUV a mid-life refresh, bringing a range of new hybrid powertrains as well as a variety of updates.
Read more
New model

Fiat confirms pricing and specification for electric 500

The new electric Fiat 500 will cost from £19,995 (after the plug-in car grant) when it goes on sale in the UK early next year.
Read more
Concept car

Bugatti Bolide brings 1,850hp to the track

Bugatti has introduced a new track-only, high-performance hypercar called the Bolide. It puts out 1,850kg and weighs just 1,240kg.
Read more

News

The latest news from all the major car brands and across the automotive industry

More news
Car industry news

Police to crack down on uninsured drivers

Police forces across the UK have launched a national effort to bring down the number of uninsured drivers on the roads.
Read more
Car industry news

Covid pandemic is changing our car buying plans

New research suggests up to 14 million UK car owners have changed their minds about their next car purchase as a result of Covid-19.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, September 2020

The Vauxhall Corsa roared back to the top of the sales charts in September, while the Ford Focus dropped way down the order.
Read more

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Delivered straight to your inbox

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert weekly newsletter. Essential car buying and car finance advice, our unique Expert Ratings, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.