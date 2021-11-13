Summary

The third-generation Mini hatch John Cooper Works is a hot-hatch variant of the regular three-door Mini hatchback, a step above the well-known Mini Cooper S version.

Sometimes simply referred to as the ‘Mini John Cooper Works’, The Mini hatch JCW first appeared in UK dealerships in Summer 2015, and was given a small facelift along with the rest of the Mini hatch range in Spring 2019.

Only one engine spec is available, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine providing 228hp to reach a top speed of 153mph. Customers can choose either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The Mini hatch John Cooper Works recieved plenty of acclaim from the UK media when it first arrived on the scene in 2015, with Auto Trader concluding back then that, “Few rivals have the JCW’s image, character or downright cheekiness, and for many buyers, that’ll be the deal-sealer. If you can afford it, you’ll absolutely love it.”

Despite many newer hot hatch rivals launching in the UK since then, the Mini hatch JCW still stands up well to the competition. Car called it “sensational to drive” back in 2015, and says today that “… it still is in 2021, remaining such a hoot to drive you forgive it for being a bit too firm around town.”

Besides questions about the cramped nature of the cabin, the main sticking point reviewers continually reference is the price of this Mini hot hatch, particularly as it costs around £7,500 more than its principal rival and class leader, the Ford Fiesta ST.

If you are set on buying a Mini, Autocar points out that there are better value options within the Mini hatch range too, “For a lot of drivers, the Cooper S delivers 99% of the fun for a saving of around £5,000.”

As of November 2021, the Mini hatch John Cooper Works holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources, which is slightly lower than the 76% currently held by the regular Mini hatch.

Mini hatch JCW highlights Unique interior trim

Performance that rivals larger hot hatches

Responsive handling and body control

Value depreciates slowly Mini hatch JCW lowlights Other small hot hatches are better value

Rigid ride comfort

Cramped rear seating

Apple CarPlay, but still no Android Auto

Key specifications

Body style: Three-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £27,615 on-road Launched: Summer 2015

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Trader + Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Mini John Cooper Works is a hot hatch that can thrill with its raw pace and its barnstorming handling in equal measure. Few rivals have the JCW’s image, character or downright cheekiness, and for many buyers, that’ll be the deal-sealer. If you can afford it, you’ll absolutely love it.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“There is definitely a case to be made for spending less and getting more from your Mini. For a lot of drivers, the Cooper S delivers 99 percent of the fun for (depending on spec) a saving of around £5,000.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Faster and more rounded than any ‘Works’ Mini before it. Still a committed prospect – to buy and to use – but rewarding to drive.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The JCW is a great bag of fun, if a little firm around town – get one with a manual, and enjoy it while you still have the opportunity.”

Read review Model reviewed: JCW Challenge

Score: 10 / 10

“A rational mind would call this the silliest Mini you can buy, but that’s precisely what makes it so brilliant. This is a car you’ll want to drive hard and often, and it’s physical proof that underneath all the marketing puff and cutesey image there’s roaringly good hot hatch raw material.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: JCW Challenge

Score: 9 / 10

“If you want an exclusive, track-focused hatchback that doesn’t hold back and attacks the road with poise and precision, then the Mini John Cooper Works Challenge could be the car for you. The Challenge adds extra spice to the already raucous JCW Hatch and that makes this car an absolute riot.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Mini John Cooper Works is quick enough to worry larger hot hatchbacks – just be mindful of the cost of options.”

Read review Evo + Score: 8 / 10

“The JCW is certainly fast and relatively sophisticated for a hot hatch but it’s doesn’t quite have the fun factor of its chief rival”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The JCW is still one of the most entertaining, characterful and well-made hot hatches on sale, let down only by its high price and less than impressive practicality.”

Read review Honest John + Score: 8 / 10

“Fun though it may be, the Mini Cooper JCW isn’t without its flaws. The cabin, while very well-finished and attractive, is somewhat cramped. This is particularly true in the back, which is too tight to be comfortable for adults or teenagers.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: JCW Challenge

“It’s an odd car, actually. That immature exhaust is a cherry on top of a really quite mature chassis. This is a car that handles with accuracy and, with the right setup, has the potential to be a devastatingly quick giant-slayer on track days.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic

“The price is steep for a car this small, but considering the performance, fun and depth of engineering it’s not scarily greedy, and you just know the buyers will make merry with the options: two levels of navigation, head-up display, driver aids, higher-fi, trim and paint.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

Euro NCAP have not explicitly tested the Mini hatch John Cooper Works, but did crash test the regular Mini hatch in December 2014, giving the hatchback a four-star rating. As the structure and safety features of both the hatch and hatch JCW are the same, this rating would have stood for the Mini hatch JCW too, However, this rating expired in January 2020.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mini hatch John Cooper Works has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini hatch John Cooper Works has received

2016 Sport Auto Magazine Awards – Sportiest Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini hatch John Cooper Works, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 595 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up! GTI

