Expert Rating

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Expert Rating

74%
Summary

The third-generation Mini hatch John Cooper Works is a hot-hatch variant of the regular three-door Mini hatchback, a step above the well-known Mini Cooper S version.

Sometimes simply referred to as the ‘Mini John Cooper Works’, The Mini hatch JCW first appeared in UK dealerships in Summer 2015, and was given a small facelift along with the rest of the Mini hatch range in Spring 2019.

Only one engine spec is available, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine providing 228hp to reach a top speed of 153mph. Customers can choose either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

The Mini hatch John Cooper Works recieved plenty of acclaim from the UK media when it first arrived on the scene in 2015, with Auto Trader concluding back then that, “Few rivals have the JCW’s image, character or downright cheekiness, and for many buyers, that’ll be the deal-sealer. If you can afford it, you’ll absolutely love it.”

Despite many newer hot hatch rivals launching in the UK since then, the Mini hatch JCW still stands up well to the competition. Car called it “sensational to drive” back in 2015, and says today that “… it still is in 2021, remaining such a hoot to drive you forgive it for being a bit too firm around town.”

Besides questions about the cramped nature of the cabin, the main sticking point reviewers continually reference is the price of this Mini hot hatch, particularly as it costs around £7,500 more than its principal rival and class leader, the Ford Fiesta ST.

If you are set on buying a Mini, Autocar points out that there are better value options within the Mini hatch range too, “For a lot of drivers, the Cooper S delivers 99% of the fun for a saving of around £5,000.”

As of November 2021, the Mini hatch John Cooper Works holds an Expert Rating of 74%, based on 12 reviews published by UK media sources, which is slightly lower than the 76% currently held by the regular Mini hatch.

Mini hatch JCW highlights

  • Unique interior trim
  • Performance that rivals larger hot hatches
  • Responsive handling and body control
  • Value depreciates slowly

Mini hatch JCW lowlights

  • Other small hot hatches are better value
  • Rigid ride comfort
  • Cramped rear seating
  • Apple CarPlay, but still no Android Auto

Key specifications

Body style: Three-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £27,615 on-road

Launched: Summer 2015
Last updated: Summer 2021
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Evo

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

Euro NCAP have not explicitly tested the Mini hatch John Cooper Works, but did crash test the regular Mini hatch in December 2014, giving the hatchback a four-star rating. As the structure and safety features of both the hatch and hatch JCW are the same, this rating would have stood for the Mini hatch JCW too, However, this rating expired in January 2020.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mini hatch John Cooper Works has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini hatch John Cooper Works has received

2016

  • Sport Auto Magazine Awards – Sportiest Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini hatch John Cooper Works, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 595 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up! GTI

Buy or lease a Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a new or used hatch JCW, The Car Expert’s partners have thousands of cars to choose from

This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

