fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Mini JCW GP (2019 – 2020)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

68%

Expert Rating

Mini JCW GP (2019 – 2020)

Not a current model

    More Expert Ratings
    Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP (2019 - 2020) | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The John Cooper Works GP (JCW GP) was a limited edition hot hatch based on the popular three-door Mini hatch, proclaimed by the company to be its fastest model ever.

    Topping Mini’s John Cooper Works (JCW) performance range, the JCW GP was an even faster limited edition hot hatch with 3,000 vehicles built for sale worldwide, of which only 575 were allocated to the UK.

    Described by Auto Express as “a car that delights and frustrates in equal measure”, the JCW GP was powered by a 306hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that was frequently labelled as “slow” by British reviewers.

    However, the key criticism levelled against the JCW GP was that it had unruly road manners. “Just leaf through the bible of absolute automotive no-gos, and the vices are all there in abundance”, Car explained. “Steering fight, torque steer, waywardness at any speed and marginal ride comfort.”

    Carbuyer added that the car’s distinctively sporty bodywork, with carbon fibre inserts over the wheel arches and on the front and rear bumper, looked like “an afterthought rather than an essential addition”. It also criticised the GP for a lack of practicality on a day-to-day basis, as it only offered two seats – the normal Mini rear seats were not installed to save weight.

    “Love or hate it, there’s no denying that on the right road it’s a ballistic missile”, The Telegraph concluded, while suggesting that the Mini JCW GP would make a “mighty” track car.

    The Sunday Times agreed, adding that the hot hatch had a high quality interior, and that considering it was an exclusive model, it was “extremely good value” – with new prices starting at just north of £35,000 when it went on sale.

    Although it is no longer available as a new car, the Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP still holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 11 different reviews published by UK media.

    The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner

    JCW GP highlights

    • Serious pace
    • High-quality interior
    • Well-equipped
    • Reasonably priced

    JCW GP lowlights

    • Unruly driving dynamics
    • Only two seats
    • Slow-shifting automatic gearbox
    • More fun to be had in other hot hatches

    Key specifications

    Body style: Three-door hatchback
    Engines:     petrol
    Price when new:     From £35,345 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: N/A
    Discontinued: Spring 2020 (limited run model)

    Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP front view | Expert Rating
    Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP rear view | Expert Rating
    Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP interior view | Expert Rating | The Car Expert

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Car Keys

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Evo

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    The Sun

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    The Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP shared its Euro NCAP safety score with the regular Mini hatch, which was assessed in December 2014 and awarded a four-star rating.

    However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    No longer on sale, the Mini JCW GP has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Across all three generations, the Mini hatch – including the JCW performance models – has a reliability score that is slightly above average, according to exclusive used car warranty data from our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This is good news if you are thinking about buying a used Mini hatch.

    The biggest concern is that the most common problem area is also the most expensive one – the engine. The average repair cost is almost £1,200, so it’s worth carefully inspecting a used car or making sure you purchase an extended warranty if you’re considering a used Mini.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini John Cooper Works GP has received

    2020

    • The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Jeremy Clarkson’s People’s Car of the Year

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Mini John Cooper Works GP, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Abarth 595 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up GTI

    Buy a used Mini JCW GP

    If you’re looking to buy a Mini hatch, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

    Cazoo 600x300

    Buy a car online from your sofa.
    We’ll deliver it. Find out more

    Motors 600x300

    Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

    The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

    Motorpoint logo 600x300

    Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

    Car subscriptions

    If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2022

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Elmo logo 2022

    Electric car subscriptions from Elmo.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Motorly logo 600x300

    Used car finance from Motorly.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Exchange My Car logo 600x300

    Get an instant valuation for your car from Exchange My Car.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Related posts

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The most powerful car in the Mini range, the John Cooper Works GP is a fast hot hatch with a high-quality interior, hindered by a slow gearbox.Sean ReesMini JCW GP (2019 - 2020)

    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Warranty offers from Warrantywise

    Insurance offers from Motoreasy

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    More from The Car Expert

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore

    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore

    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore

    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore

    Expert Advice