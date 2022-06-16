Summary

The John Cooper Works GP (JCW GP) was a limited edition hot hatch based on the popular three-door Mini hatch, proclaimed by the company to be its fastest model ever.

Topping Mini’s John Cooper Works (JCW) performance range, the JCW GP was an even faster limited edition hot hatch with 3,000 vehicles built for sale worldwide, of which only 575 were allocated to the UK.

Described by Auto Express as “a car that delights and frustrates in equal measure”, the JCW GP was powered by a 306hp 2.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox that was frequently labelled as “slow” by British reviewers.

However, the key criticism levelled against the JCW GP was that it had unruly road manners. “Just leaf through the bible of absolute automotive no-gos, and the vices are all there in abundance”, Car explained. “Steering fight, torque steer, waywardness at any speed and marginal ride comfort.”

Carbuyer added that the car’s distinctively sporty bodywork, with carbon fibre inserts over the wheel arches and on the front and rear bumper, looked like “an afterthought rather than an essential addition”. It also criticised the GP for a lack of practicality on a day-to-day basis, as it only offered two seats – the normal Mini rear seats were not installed to save weight.

“Love or hate it, there’s no denying that on the right road it’s a ballistic missile”, The Telegraph concluded, while suggesting that the Mini JCW GP would make a “mighty” track car.

The Sunday Times agreed, adding that the hot hatch had a high quality interior, and that considering it was an exclusive model, it was “extremely good value” – with new prices starting at just north of £35,000 when it went on sale.

Although it is no longer available as a new car, the Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP still holds an Expert Rating of 68%, based on 11 different reviews published by UK media.

JCW GP highlights Serious pace

High-quality interior

Well-equipped

Reasonably priced JCW GP lowlights Unruly driving dynamics

Only two seats

Slow-shifting automatic gearbox

More fun to be had in other hot hatches

Key specifications

Body style: Three-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price when new: From £35,345 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: N/A

Discontinued: Spring 2020 (limited run model)

Auto Express + Score: 7 / 10

“The Mini GP is a car that delights and frustrates in equal measure. The performance from its 2.0-litre engine is phenomenal, while it feels like a miniature touring car thanks to its handling set-up. What hinders the GP is its slow automatic gearbox and overly firm ride.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“As hardcore as it is in many areas, it doesn’t quite feel like the full raging race car for the road that Mini would have us believe it is.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The GP hits the bullseye by enabling the reincarnation of puberty and overt childishness regardless of birth date – and that’s the number one thing we want in a hot hatch.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“Given the reputation of its predecessors, it’s fair to say that the new Mini John Cooper Works GP has arrived on the scene weighed down with a lot of reputation. And while it might not be quite as accomplished to drive as the second-generation car, it’s certainly involving and, most importantly, exciting.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.6 / 10

“It might not be the most polished hot hatchback but the MINI JCW GP is fast and exciting.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“In great weather and on perfectly smooth roads the Works GP could be great, but it struggles where our favourite hatches shine brightest.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed:

“In hindsight, riding a plastic Bucking Bronco at a friend’s wedding felt oddly like driving the Mini John Cooper Works GP. Both are fun in small doses. Both left me exhilarated and exhausted.”

Read review The Sun + “You’ll buy the Mini JCW GP for the looks and performance.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

” When other firms launch a limited-run car such as this, they tend to go a bit berserk with the price tag. But this Mini is less than £35,500. That is extremely good value, principally because most of the time it’s much, much more fun than cars costing 10 times the price.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“You’ll either love or hate this top-of-the-range hot hatchback, but there’s no denying that on the right road it’s a ballistic missile.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The third JCW to get the stripped and spoiler treatment is the fastest, most powerful car Mini has ever made, but far from the most fun.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Mini hatch John Cooper Works GP shared its Euro NCAP safety score with the regular Mini hatch, which was assessed in December 2014 and awarded a four-star rating.

However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid.

Eco rating

No eco rating

No longer on sale, the Mini JCW GP has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Across all three generations, the Mini hatch – including the JCW performance models – has a reliability score that is slightly above average, according to exclusive used car warranty data from our commercial partner, MotorEasy. This is good news if you are thinking about buying a used Mini hatch.

The biggest concern is that the most common problem area is also the most expensive one – the engine. The average repair cost is almost £1,200, so it’s worth carefully inspecting a used car or making sure you purchase an extended warranty if you’re considering a used Mini.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mini John Cooper Works GP has received

2020 The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Jeremy Clarkson’s People’s Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mini John Cooper Works GP, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Abarth 595 | Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Cooper S | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI | Volkswagen Up GTI

