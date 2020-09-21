Mini Cooper S Paddy Hopkirk Edition 2020
Model update

New Mini Paddy Hopkirk edition inspired by Monte Carlo win

Paddy Hopkirk Edition remembers Northern Irish driver’s 1964 win in Monte Carlo Rally

Darren Cassey
Mini has launched a limited edition version of its three-door Cooper S hatch to commemorate its 1964 Monte Carlo Rally win.

Called the Paddy Hopkirk Edition, it’s named after the Northern Irish rally driver who took his classic Mini Cooper S to victory. It’s also limited to just 100 units.

Along with English co-pilot Henry Liddon, Hopkirk became one of the biggest names in British motorsport. His victory was made all the more impressive because of the fact the pair beat rivals with much more powerful cars, beginning Mini’s legacy as a giant killer in motorsport.

  • Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition 2020 - with Paddy
  • Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition 2020
  • Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition 2020 - badge

The new edition remembers that win with a large number 37 on the doors – the number Hopkirk raced to victory in. It also gets lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, high-gloss black finishes to various exterior parts, and an Alcantara steering wheel inside.

Other features include a ‘Paddy Hopkirk Monte Carlo’ sticker set and a single white bonnet stripe that has ‘33 EJB’ etched into it – the number plate of the winning car. This model also gets some optional equipment included as standard, such as the Navigation and Comfort Packs, as well as various parts finished in piano black.

Performance is unchanged from the regular Mini Cooper S hatch, which means a 2.0-litre petrol engine generating 192hp and a 0-60mph time of less than seven seconds.

The Mini Paddy Hopkirk Edition can be ordered now, with prices starting at £27,045 and deliveries commencing in November 2020.

