Model update

Citroën ë-C4 and ë-C4 X gain more powerful drivetrain

Citroën has rolled out a slightly more powerful drivetrain option for its all-electric ë-C4 and ë-C4 X models, which increases their range

Citroen e-C4 battery upgrade

by Sean Rees

Citroën has rolled out a slightly more powerful drivetrain option for its all-electric ë-C4 and ë-C4 X models, which increases their output and battery range.

Alongside the 136hp 50kWh electric powertrain already available, the ë-C4 liftback and ë-C4 X fastback are now available to order with a 156hp setup, which pairs a more powerful 115kW electric motor and 54kWh battery pairing.

This additional drivetrain option can reportedly muster 260 miles of travel on a single charge – up from the entry-level model’s 223 miles.

Available with only the top-spec ‘ë-Series’ trim in the ë-C4 and ë-C4 X model lines, the uprated drivetrain now costs just over £37k.

This addition may improve the Citroën ë-C4’s Expert Rating of 67%. The ë-C4 has received praise from the British motoring media for its distinctive looks and its interior quality, but has been criticised for its rather modest real-world battery range.

The ë-C4 X offers a bigger boot, it also comes with less rear headroom than its liftback twin. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 54%.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert.

Expert Info