The Mitsubishi ASX is a small SUV that is the smallest model in the Mitsubishi SUV line-up. It has been on sale since 2010, with at least four facelifts over the last decade to try and keep it competitive with newer rivals.

The most recent update to the ASX came in the second half of 2019, which provided a significantly altered look to the front end of the vehicle. The interior has also had incremental updates with every facelift. The ASX was given a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP when it was launched, but this expired a couple of years ago and is no longer valid.

The Mitsubishi ASX has a poor Expert Rating, which is not that surprising for a car that has basically been on sale for a decade with minor update along the way. As of April 2020, it is (based on the 12 UK media reviews we have aggregated) not only the bottom-ranked car in the small SUV class, but also the lowest-rated car of more than 160 different models that we have analysed to date.

The ASX has been praised for its off-road ability compared to most small crossover models, and the infotainment system on the latest model is competitive. However, the driving dynamics and engine performance have both been rated poorly

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £21,035 on-road Launched: Summer 2010

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

The latest updates do not add much but the Mitsubishi ASX is still a good value SUV, particularly if you are looking for all-wheel-drive.

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic AWD Dynamic

Score: 4 / 10

“Despite an extensive facelift, a new engine and extra kit, the Mitsubishi ASX is feeling its age. If you’re after a small crossover with good road manners, lots of kit and space for the family, there’s better value to be had elsewhere.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“The Mitsubishi ASX is a decent-looking and well-equipped crossover that struggles to match newer rivals on the road”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic AWD Dynamic

Score: 5 / 10

“The Mitsubishi ASX can’t compete with its rivals for driving and interior appeal, but there are a couple of areas in which it excels: equipment and aftersales reassurance.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 4 / 10

“Build and material quality is typical of Japanese manufacturers – not necessarily the plushest, but it does feel pretty bombproof inside and it’s easy to imagine that ten years on, everything will still be working as well as it did on day one.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 5.4 / 10

“The Mitsubishi ASX is a tough and practical small SUV but a recent facelift can’t fully disguise its advancing years.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“The Mitsubishi ASX has a decent infotainment system and comes with a long list of standard kit, but it feels too dated in important areas to recommend ahead of newer alternatives.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The updated model adopts the chunkier design language of the rest of the Mitsubishi range, while the interior has been revised with a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. DAB, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the range.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.8 / 10

“Compact SUV lags behind main rivals, despite extensive facelift”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.2-litre diesel automatic 5

Score: 4 / 10

“A reliable and practical car from a well-regarded Japanese manufacturer, but a rattly passenger experience makes this model feel a little long in the tooth. Hard to recommend over more refined – and popular – mainstream rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“It’s not that the Mitsubishi ASX is truly bad by any stretch of the imagination, it’s just that its competition is newer. And better.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Although the Mitsubishi ASX is well equipped and has a decent enough infotainment system, there are too many areas in which it is poor for us to recommend it.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mitsubishi ASX was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2011 and was awarded a five-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mitsubishi ASX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Given the model’s age and low sales volumes in Europe, it’s probably not likely to ever happen.

