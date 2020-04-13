Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Mitsubishi ASX (2020) Expert Rating

Mitsubishi ASX

(2010 – present)

48 %
Expert Rating

The Mitsubishi ASX is a small SUV that is the smallest model in the Mitsubishi SUV line-up. It has been on sale since 2010, with at least four facelifts over the last decade to try and keep it competitive with newer rivals.

The most recent update to the ASX came in the second half of 2019, which provided a significantly altered look to the front end of the vehicle. The interior has also had incremental updates with every facelift. The ASX was given a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP when it was launched, but this expired a couple of years ago and is no longer valid.

The Mitsubishi ASX has a poor Expert Rating, which is not that surprising for a car that has basically been on sale for a decade with minor update along the way. As of April 2020, it is (based on the 12 UK media reviews we have aggregated) not only the bottom-ranked car in the small SUV class, but also the lowest-rated car of more than 160 different models that we have analysed to date.

The ASX has been praised for its off-road ability compared to most small crossover models, and the infotainment system on the latest model is competitive. However, the driving dynamics and engine performance have both been rated poorly

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £21,035 on-road

Launched: Summer 2010
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Mitsubishi ASX was crash tested by Euro NCAP in 2011 and was awarded a five-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Mitsubishi ASX has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Given the model’s age and low sales volumes in Europe, it’s probably not likely to ever happen.

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Mitsubishi ASX, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Dacia Duster | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Ford Puma | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Kona | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross | Volkswagen T-Roc

