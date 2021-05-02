fbpx

Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 facelift) – Expert Rating

Mitsubishi Mirage

(2013 – present)

The Mitsubishi Mirage is a small, supermini-class five-door hatchback. It has been on sale in the UK since 2013, with a number of updates over the last eight years.

It’s an understatement to say that the Mitsubishi Mirage is not a good car. We have actually found it difficult to put together an Expert Rating for the Mirage, as there are simply very few recent reviews of the vehicle available. According to some of our review sources, Mitsubishi does not have any Mirages on its press fleet in order to avoid unflattering reviews of the car being published…

The Mirage was considered sub-par when it was launched in the UK way back in 2013, and a couple of facelifts over the years have not closed the gap to the rest of its supermini rivals, almost all of which have been replaced by all-new vehicles over the last eight years. In 2021, it falls a long way behind every other new small car on sale.

In short, there is no objective reason to choose a new Mitsubishi Mirage over any other small car on sale. It has the worst Expert Rating score of any car we have analysed, sitting at just 41% as of May 2021. This includes reviews that date back to 2014, so its real score if it was being reviewed afresh by UK motoring titles in 2021 would almost certainly be even lower.

With Mitsubishi exiting the UK and European new car markets sometime in 2021, there are not likely to be any further updates to the Mirage, and it will not be replaced. It could make a perfectly decent used car if you can find one cheap enough, but as a new car it’s definitely one to avoid.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £10,580 on-road

Launched: Spring 2013
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: N/A

Image gallery

Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 onwards)
Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 onwards) – rear view
Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 onwards)
Mitsubishi Mirage (2020 onwards) – front view
Mirage (2020 onwards)
Mitsubishi Mirage (2016 - 2019) – front view
Mitsubishi Mirage (2016 – 2019)
Mitsubishi Mirage (2013 - 2016) – front view
Mitsubishi Mirage (2013 – 2016)

No safety rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2012 and achieved a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Mitsubishi Mirage.

No eco rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The Mirage is now an old car, and Mitsubishi is pulling out of Europe anyway, so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

No security rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

This page last updated:

