The Mitsubishi Mirage is a small, supermini-class five-door hatchback. It has been on sale in the UK since 2013, with a number of updates over the last eight years.

It’s an understatement to say that the Mitsubishi Mirage is not a good car. We have actually found it difficult to put together an Expert Rating for the Mirage, as there are simply very few recent reviews of the vehicle available. According to some of our review sources, Mitsubishi does not have any Mirages on its press fleet in order to avoid unflattering reviews of the car being published…

The Mirage was considered sub-par when it was launched in the UK way back in 2013, and a couple of facelifts over the years have not closed the gap to the rest of its supermini rivals, almost all of which have been replaced by all-new vehicles over the last eight years. In 2021, it falls a long way behind every other new small car on sale.

In short, there is no objective reason to choose a new Mitsubishi Mirage over any other small car on sale. It has the worst Expert Rating score of any car we have analysed, sitting at just 41% as of May 2021. This includes reviews that date back to 2014, so its real score if it was being reviewed afresh by UK motoring titles in 2021 would almost certainly be even lower.

With Mitsubishi exiting the UK and European new car markets sometime in 2021, there are not likely to be any further updates to the Mirage, and it will not be replaced. It could make a perfectly decent used car if you can find one cheap enough, but as a new car it’s definitely one to avoid.

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £10,580 on-road Launched: Spring 2013

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: N/A

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 4 / 10

“It’s cheap to run and lavishly equipped, but the Mitsubish Mirage’s ride and handling is disappointing and it’s pricey too.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.4 / 10

“The Mitsubishi Mirage has its merits, but it simply doesn’t have enough all-round ability for us to recommend it.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual

Score: 4 / 10

“Likeable as the Mitsubishi Mirage’s thrummy engine, generous equipment and spacious cabin is, it’s too below-par to drive and noisy at speed to recommend in a class that contains the VW Up and its brethren, and it feels the heat too from the better-value Korean opposition.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual

Score: 6 / 10

“While it’s undoubtedly cheap, there are other city cars around which can perform the same tasks just as well if not better for a similar price. The Mitsubishi Mirage is competent enough, but there’s a lot of strong competition nowadays which makes it harder to recommend.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.4 / 10

“The Mitsubishi Mirage is well-equipped and cheap to run, but compared to the competition, it’s expensive to buy and not enjoyable to drive.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 2 / 10

“The Mitsubishi Mirage is a spacious city car that will prove cheap to run, but it’s undone by its cheap-feeling interior and tedious drive.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 2 / 10

“Disappointing to drive. Steering is slow and lacks feel. Not as good as similarly priced hatchbacks like the Volkswagen Up or Kia Picanto.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5 / 10

“The Mitsubishi Mirage offers excellent running costs and ultra-low emissions but has a drab interior and rivals offer better value.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 3 / 10

“Thinking about buying a Mitsubishi Mirage? Don’t. Now you can’t say we haven’t warned you. Especially awful.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 5.6 / 10

“There’s no sugar coating it – the Mitsubishi Mirage is a disappointment. The brochure makes it sound appealing, but in reality it’s noisy, uncomfortable, there’s strong body roll in the corners and the steering is awful. Also, fuel economy is far off the claim.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage was crash tested by Euro NCAP way back in 2012 and achieved a four-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Euro NCAP’s crash testing standards are raised almost every year, and ratings will expire when a vehicle no longer meets the latest standards for that rating. Sometimes a vehicle will be re-tested against the newer standards and awarded a new (usually lower) rating, but this has not happened in the case of the Mitsubishi Mirage.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed. The Mirage is now an old car, and Mitsubishi is pulling out of Europe anyway, so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Mitsubishi Mirage has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. Owing to the car’s age, it’s unlikely to ever be assessed.

Similar cars If you’re interested in the Mitsubishi Mirage, you might also like to consider these vehicles

Citroën C3 | Dacia Sandero | Ford Fiesta | Honda Jazz | Hyundai i20 | Kia Rio | Mazda 2 | Mini hatch | Nissan Micra | Peugeot 208 | Renault Clio | SEAT Ibiza | Skoda Fabia | Suzuki Swift | Toyota Yaris | Vauxhall Corsa | Volkswagen Polo