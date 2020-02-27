Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI, GTE and GTD revealed

Volkswagen has revealed three performance-focused variants of its new Golf, continuing with the GTI, GTE and GTD nameplates.

These represent the petrol, plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains respectively, with VW saying that it expects these GT models to account for 15% of all Golf sales.

The iconic GTI model returns for the eighth-generation Golf with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 245hp and 370Nm, while the hybrid GTE is now offered with an identical power output but more torque at 400Nm. The GTI is available with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the GTE gets a six-speed automatic.

The diesel GTD focuses on lower running costs, with a 200hp engine that matches the GTE’s 400Nm of torque. VW says its nitrogen oxide emissions are much lower than its predecessor.

From left to right: Volkswagen Golf GTD (diesel), Golf GTI (petrol) and Golf GTE (plug-in hybrid)

On the outside, GT models have a one-piece, honeycomb-shaped lower grille, 17-inch alloy wheels with optional 18- and 19-inch items available, red brake calipers, and a sporty body kit. Standard equipment also includes LED headlights with an optional LED strip that lights up the front grille.

To differentiate between the models, the GTI model gets a red trim piece across the front of the bonnet, while the GTE gets blue and GTD gets silver.

Inside, the digital cockpit is included as standard, offering a detailed instrument binnacle, while the GTE gets Volkswagen’s Innovision Cockpit as standard, which merges the centre console screen and digital cockpit. This is an optional upgrade on GTI and GTD models. Other features of the cabin include a sports steering wheel and the traditional GTI golf ball gear knob and tartan seat covers.

All eighth generation Golfs get plenty of safety kit, such as lane assist, emergency braking assist with pedestrian monitoring and an electronic differential lock, the latter of which is controlled by a new vehicle dynamics manager in GT models that makes the car sharper to drive.