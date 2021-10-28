fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Car industry news

More five-star cars in latest safety tests

Top marks from Euro NCAP for latest models from Ford, Hyundai and Toyota

Andrew Charman

Safety body Euro NCAP has released its latest round of crash-test results, with four of the five cars tested securing top-class scores.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson, and the Toyota Yaris Cross were all given five-star ratings following the challenging series of tests – these included front and side impacts and collisions with barriers and poles as well as an analysis of each car’s active safety technology. The fifth car tested, the Hyundai Bayon SUV, secured a four-star rating.

Euro NCAP testers highlighted the difference in safety performance between the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV and its muscle-car namesake, which was tested in 2017 and only just managed three stars (and then only after receiving a specification upgrade following its initial two-star result).

The Mustang Mach-E includes as standard a centre airbag, a deployable bonnet to protect vulnerable road users and a host of driver assistance technology.

  • Ford Mustang Mach-E (2021 onwards) – front view
The Ford Mustang Mach-e had the best rating for adult occupant safety in this round of Euro NCAP tests, with a score of 92%

The Ford also earned a top five-star rating from Euro NCAP’s sister environmental test programme Green NCAP. With no tailpipe emissions the car scored top marks in the Clean Air Index and Greenhouse Gas Index tests, and a 9.4 out of 10 score for energy efficiency.

Both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric family car and Tucson SUV were described by Euro NCAP safety testers as having good all-round safety features, though the Tucson’s safety assist technology was only just effective enough to achieve the five-star rating.

  • Hyundai Ioniq 5 (2021 onwards) – front view
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had the best safety assist feature rating in this test batch, with a score of 88%

The new Hyundai Bayon small SUV was marked down as it lacks the centre airbag that is standard on both the Ioniq 5 and the Tucson. However, testers added that the Bayon has robust crash protection and crash-avoidance features, which enabled it to secure a “creditable” four-star rating.

The Toyota Yaris Cross SUV, which in the UK is supplied as a petrol hybrid, became the third consecutive Toyota model to achieve the five-star rating, following the Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell car and Yaris supermini.

The Hyundai Bayon was the only entrant in this round of Euro NCAP crash tests that failed to secure a five-star rating
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We’ve had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We’re working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Audi e-tron GT

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network