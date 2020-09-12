More than half of drivers exceed 30mph limit, says DfT

More than half of drivers exceeded the speed limit on 30mph roads during 2019, new figures show.

Department for Transport (DfT) analysis of these roads across Britain found that 54% of cars were driven too fast during free-flow conditions last year.

This is compared with 50% on motorways and 9% on 60mph roads.

A fifth of cars exceeded 30mph limits by more than 5mph, while 6% were recorded doing at least 40mph. The average speed driven in the zones – which are generally in built-up areas – was 31mph.

Some 86% of cars were found to exceed 20mph limits but the DfT said this figure should be “interpreted with additional caution”. This is because many 20mph roads in quieter, residential areas have traffic calming measures, making them unsuitable for the research.

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “These statistics are alarming. We know that during the days of strict lockdown there was a real prevalence of speeding in built-up areas.

“Breaking speed limits is illegal and puts everyone using the road in danger. It’s vital the Government’s review into road policing addresses the elephant in the room – a lack of enforcement.”

Road Safety Minister Baroness Vere said: “Speeding is illegal, reckless and puts people’s lives at unnecessary risk. That is why there are tough penalties and strict enforcement measures in place for those who disobey the law.

“We know it’s just as crucial though to change attitudes that lead to dangerous driving.

“Our road safety statement and its two-year action plan include aims to tackle speeding, while our Think! campaign targets risky driving behaviour by challenging social norms among high-risk young men.”