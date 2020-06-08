Aston Martin DBX - front
Model update

More versions of Aston Martin DBX SUV on the way

British company confirms the new model has a strong order book that stretches into next year

Stuart Masson
- Advertisement -

Aston Martin says it plans to offer more variations of its DBX SUV because the existing model has proved hugely popular already.

The news came from new executive chairman Lawrence Stroll during the British firm’s first-quarter financial report, with the Canadian billionaire stating that the order book was looking good into the future.

Stroll said: “With St Athan reopened safely last week, I’m extremely pleased that the DBX remains on track for deliveries in the summer and has a strong order book behind it extending into 2021.

“Based on these successful initial orders for the DBX, we plan to unveil future derivatives starting from 2021.”

Aston Martin DBX - rear

Aston Martin has revealed it has considered the potential of different body styles for the DBX in the past. The SUV sits on a new platform developed specifically for the vehicle, with Autocar reporting that the company wants to expand the number of models that use it to maximise its cost effectiveness.

Marek Reichman, executive vice-president and chief creative officer at Aston Martin, recently told Australian motoring site GoAuto that the company would not make a small version of the platform. However, it could make a smaller body but keep the wheelbase the same, while making a larger version of the DBX is ‘relatively simple’.

Later, the DBX could get a hybrid powertrain. The Aston Martin Valhalla, the firm’s mid-engined hypercar, uses a V6 hybrid powertrain that is expected to eventually replace the current Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 currently found in Aston’s sports cars and SUV.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.