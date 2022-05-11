fbpx

Morgan Plus Six

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

80%

Morgan Plus Six

(2019 - present)

    Morgan Plus Six | Expert Rating

    Summary

    First arriving on UK roads in 2019, the Morgan Plus Six is a luxury roadster, and the first turbocharged model that the Morgan Motor Company has ever produced.

    Described by Evo as a “British brute with BMW power”, the Plus Six derives its name from its 335hp six-cylinder engine that is also used by the likes of the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra. This powerful unit, combined with the car’s lightweight frame, means that this flagship Morgan model can complete a 0-62mph sprint time in 4.2 seconds.

    “This is a seriously rapid car”, Auto Express explains, adding that the Plus Six has “decent body control, light but accurate power steering, fine brakes and surprisingly excellent traction”.

    That said, Evo says that the lack of driver aids means that you probably shouldn’t investigate its top speed of 165mph – “the rears can, and do, spin up easily if your throttle inputs lack subtlety”. It also asserts that the Plus Six has “truly hopeless” seats that are not “shapely enough to hold you in place during the car’s wild cornering antics.”

    While a few reviewers point to the fact there are more practical sports car options for the Morgan’s steep price tag, many enthusiast-focused titles give the Plus Six glowing reviews due to its potential as a weekend track toy. As Top Gear concludes, “This is a genuinely modern Morgan; a wild and wonderful sports car that’s more liveable than any of its forebears.”

    As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on ten reviews published by British media sources.

    Plus Six highlights

    • Seriously quick
    • Very unique styling
    • Sharp handling and body control
    • Exciting engine soundtrack

    Plus Six lowlights

    • Very expensive
    • Other upmarket sports cars are more practical
    • Seats are not very supportive
    • Rather rigid ride comfort

    Key specifications

    Body style: Two-seat roadster
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £84,995 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2019
    Last updated: Summer 2021
    Replacement due: TBA

    Morgan Plus Six coupé and roadster | Expert Rating
    Morgan Plus Six coupé and roadster
    Morgan Plus Six coupé front view | Expert Rating
    Morgan Plus Six coupé
    Morgan Plus Six coupé rear view | Expert Rating
    Morgan Plus Six coupé
    Morgan Plus Six roadster front view | Expert Rating
    Morgan Plus Six roadster
    Morgan Plus Six interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Daily Mirror

    +

    Evo

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Motoring Research

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    Safety rating

    No safety rating

    As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested in the future.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Morgan Plus Six, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alpine A110 | Audi TT | BMW Z4 | Caterham Seven 620 | Ford Mustang | Jaguar F-Type | Lotus Elise | Morgan Plus Four | Porsche 718 Cayman | Toyota GR Supra

    Although there are luxury sports cars available at around the same price, there is almost nothing that can be directly compared to the Morgan Plus Six, apart from the less-powerful Plus Four, thanks to the car’s unique body composition and unparalleled retro exterior design.

    The Morgan Plus Six coupé and roadster has sharp driving dynamics and exterior looks with an exciting soundtrack to match, but is not all that comfortable.Sean ReesMorgan Plus Six

