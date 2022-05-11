Summary

First arriving on UK roads in 2019, the Morgan Plus Six is a luxury roadster, and the first turbocharged model that the Morgan Motor Company has ever produced.

Described by Evo as a “British brute with BMW power”, the Plus Six derives its name from its 335hp six-cylinder engine that is also used by the likes of the BMW Z4 and Toyota GR Supra. This powerful unit, combined with the car’s lightweight frame, means that this flagship Morgan model can complete a 0-62mph sprint time in 4.2 seconds.

“This is a seriously rapid car”, Auto Express explains, adding that the Plus Six has “decent body control, light but accurate power steering, fine brakes and surprisingly excellent traction”.

That said, Evo says that the lack of driver aids means that you probably shouldn’t investigate its top speed of 165mph – “the rears can, and do, spin up easily if your throttle inputs lack subtlety”. It also asserts that the Plus Six has “truly hopeless” seats that are not “shapely enough to hold you in place during the car’s wild cornering antics.”

While a few reviewers point to the fact there are more practical sports car options for the Morgan’s steep price tag, many enthusiast-focused titles give the Plus Six glowing reviews due to its potential as a weekend track toy. As Top Gear concludes, “This is a genuinely modern Morgan; a wild and wonderful sports car that’s more liveable than any of its forebears.”

As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six holds an Expert Rating of 80%, based on ten reviews published by British media sources.

Key specifications

Body style: Two-seat roadster

Engines: petrol

Price: From £84,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2019

Last updated: Summer 2021

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Although it remains expensive at £85k, it still feels every inch like a true Morgan but one with a better hood, a more comfortable cabin, sharper than ever dynamics and a rousing soundtrack to match. We love it, and so do its increasing band of customers.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 7 / 10

“Unlike any Morgan before it, the Plus Six has electromechanical power steering, and its new chassis has even been designed to accommodate electric drive motors in future.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“The Morgan Plus Six is a deeply appealing car.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 10 / 10

“In a world in which so many cars look the same and have unrealistic and unusable performance, a Morgan makes more sense now than it ever did. And the new Plus Six is spectacularly good.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If only, like a Seven, it had the option of more supportive seats. The standard items are truly hopeless, neither comfortable over distance nor shapely enough to hold you in place during the car’s wild cornering antics.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Morgan Plus Six is a rarity. It’s a new car from Worcestershire-based sports car manufacturer Morgan… and that doesn’t happen very often. It looks traditional enough to keep enthusiasts happy, but it’s also more comfortable and easier than ever to drive. We think it could be the best Morgan ever sold.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range review

“We think it could be the best Morgan ever sold.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The straight-six engine is also more characterful here than in other applications. It can’t match the metronomic throb of the old V8 at idle, or its furious top-end bellow, but there’s plenty of induction whoosh and snarl, peppered with pops from the twin tailpipes.”

Read review The Telegraph + Score: 10 / 10

“The new Moran Plus Six is easily as fast as the outgoing Aero and Plus 8, outhandles and outrides them, and provides a great basis for big Morgans of the future. I’d like a bit less polish and a bit more of an edge to the steering, ride and gearbox response, but that’s all for the future. As it is the new car is fast, great looking – and even tall people can drive it.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A genuinely modern Morgan; a wild and wonderful sports car that’s more liveable than any of its forebears.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to be crash tested in the future.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of May 2022, the Morgan Plus Six has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. Due to its price and exclusivity, it is unlikely to have its emissions tested.

Although there are luxury sports cars available at around the same price, there is almost nothing that can be directly compared to the Morgan Plus Six, apart from the less-powerful Plus Four, thanks to the car’s unique body composition and unparalleled retro exterior design.

