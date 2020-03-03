Morgan has revealed the successor to its venerable Plus 4 model – the new Plus Four.

Representing the greatest shift in the model’s 70-year history, the new car features radical new touches and technology. And they’ve changed the ‘4’ to a ‘Four’ as well, just so you know it’s really new.

Sitting on the company’s latest CX-Generation bonded aluminium platform developed alongside the recently-introduced Plus Six, the Plus Four retains the smaller body and profile of the previous-generation car, yet boasts better cornering and handling characteristics.





Compared to the Plus Six, the Plus Four is 10cm narrower in the central body and 8cm narrower overall, yet manages to offer better interior and luggage space than the outgoing car.

The Plus Four uses a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine for the first time, too. Sourced from BMW, the 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo unit produces 260hp and 400Nm of torque, driven to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

Morgan claims 0-60mph takes 4.6 seconds and it will have a top speed of 149mph, thanks to its dry weight of just 1,009kg. And, thanks to that new engine, efficiency has been improved too with a 30% decrease in CO 2 compared to the outgoing Roadster. The Malvern firm claims WLTP combined figures of 159g/km of CO 2 and 40mpg combined.

The Plus Four also features automatic LED front and rear lighting, remote central locking and ABS, alongside optional equipment such as Bluetooth connectivity and puddle lighting. In total, Morgan claims that there are one trillion combination of options available to the buyer. Based on Morgan’s production numbers, it could take rather a while to work through all of them…

The new Morgan Plus Four is available to order now, with prices starting from £62,995.