New model

Morgan unveils all-new Super 3 three-wheeler

All-new Super 3 takes over from Morgan's bigest-selling model ever

Sean Rees

The all-new Morgan Super 3 is “the most configurable Morgan ever”, according to the eccentric British brand.

Inspired by Morgan’s long history of three-wheel models that stretches back to the early 1900s, the New Super 3 succeeds the successful 3 Wheeler, which was produced between 2011 and 2021 and was the most popular car in the company’s 113-year history.

While the Super 3 could only be a Morgan, almost nothing has carried over from the previous 3 Wheeler. Most notably, the engine is now enclosed within the sleeker bodywork and is a car-based unit provided by Ford, rather than a motorcycle engine that sits proudly outside the body shell.

The Super 3 is the first Morgan to be built with a monocoque structure, instead of the body-on-frame ladder chassis that the brand still uses for the construction of its four-wheel models. The new model is also more powerful – the Ford-sourced three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine produces 120hp, which results in a 0-62mph time of seven seconds.

The Morgan Super 3 is 110kg heavier than its predecessor, with a total kerb weight of 635kg – which is also 90kg heavier than the entry-level four-wheeled Caterham Seven. The new model keeps the five-speed manual gearbox fitted to the outgoing 3 Wheeler with a few minor tweaks. It’s the same gearbox found in a Mazda MX-5.

Visually, the Super 3 has moved on in its inspiration from the 3 Wheeler, which paid homage to Morgan’s pre-war three-wheeled models of the 1920s. The Super 3’s retro exterior design, on the other hand, is inspired by jet-age planes from the 1950s. It’s a smoother and cleaner look, which also includes configurable sideblades for mounting luggage.

Traditional headlight pods and a horseshoe front grille sit in front of the nose cone that houses the engine, all flanked by cycle guard-style wheel arches that cover specially developed 20-inch Avon Speedmaster tyres. A cut-off exhaust tip juts out of the right rear bodywork.

The interior upholstery can be trimmed with a choice of vinyl, water-resistant leather, or saddle leather. The new Super 3 comes fitted with an adjustable steering wheel, adjustable pedal box and a footwell heater. ‘Accessory rail’ bungee cords allow stowage of items in the sides – where door pockets would be, if it had any doors. Further storage is available in under-seat compartments, plus a larger boot and optional luggage rack that mounts above the concealed rear wheel.

For the first time in a Morgan, the dashboard features fully-digital dials and USB sockets, with an optional satnav system developed by Beeline also available. Customers can choose between a smartphone mount or a cup holder below the dashboard, while the stop/start button – inspired by the ‘missile release’ button on military aircraft – is one of the few parts carried over from the old 3 Wheeler.

Expected to follow up the success of the previous 3 Wheeler, the Super 3 will be available with an extensive list of more than 200 options and accessories, allowing customers to customise their order with a wide range of additional features, liveries and graphics. Morgan says that its online customisation tool was built using “gaming technology” which gives users a 360° view of the vehicle.

Attaching to the sideblades of the beetle-shaped bodywork, optional accessory rails can be mounted for strapping luggage to the trike.

Now available to order online, UK deliveries are expected to start arriving by the end of Summer 2022, with prices starting at £42K.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

