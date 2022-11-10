Morgan updates Plus Four and Plus Six Roadsters

The Morgan Motor Company has announced that it will be updating its Plus Four and Plus Six roadster models from January 2023. Facelifted models gain a few interior changes, additional trim options and technical enhancements such as electronic stability control and a newly-developed braking system.

On sale since 2020 and 2019 respectively, the current-generation Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six are very similar roadster models, differentiated by the size of engine they carry and a few cosmetic contrasts. While the cheaper Plus Four is powered by a 255hp four-cylinder engine, the more powerful Plus Six makes use of a 340hp V6 – both engines sourced from BMW.

As we inch towards 2023, these luxury British sports cars are now set for a another facelift in the new year. Morgan says that the headline changes are found in the interior, including minor dashboard changes, a new LCD information display screen and further personalisation options.

The traditional dials and button controls on the centre of the re-shaped aluminium dashboard remain, but Morgan has added a glovebox on the passenger side, which houses USB ports for phone charging. Post-facelift models came with an LCD information screen behind the steering wheel, but Morgan says that it has increased the size and resolution of this screen “to improve usability for drivers.”

2023 Morgan Plus Four

The launch models’ black dashboard inserts have been dropped in favour of a single-tone colour scheme, and the manufacturer has added additional centre console veneer choices to the options list. The steering wheel is now available with a satin polished centre section, and customers can spec their model with a detachable cup holder for the first time, for an additional fee.

The headrests of the leather seats are now slimmer, and Morgan adds that it has installed new stainless steel “bolt-action” door handles, also trimmed in leather. Customers who select the optional four-speaker Sennheiser sound system also gain ‘Sennheiser’-branded speaker grilles on the door panels finished in satin.

Moving on to technical upgrades, Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six models will come with electronic stability control (ESC) from next year. This tech, which is already a mandatory feature on mainstream European cars, automatically applies the brakes to help steer the vehicle when it detects a loss of steering control of road traction.

Morgan has also fitted an improved “high-performance” braking system, some suspension upgrades, and has used its partnership with BMW (who also supply Morgan’s manual and automatic gearboxes) to introduce driving mode options for Plus Four and Plus Six.

The driver will be able to choose between ‘Normal’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ driving modes. On automatic models, a hill detection feature will select a lower gear without prompt so that the car can tackle steep inclines.

2023 Morgan Plus Six

Finally, these facelifted Morgan models now come with airbags – a pretty basic safety feature that was not available across Morgan’s roadster range before the update.

That is all we know so far – Morgan will release more information, including the UK pricing of these new models, in the coming months.

The Morgan Plus Six is covered in our Expert Rating Index, and currently holds an Expert Rating of 80%. The roadster has received glowing reviews due to its potential as a weekend track toy, but media outlets comment that it is very expensive, and other upmarket sports cars are more practical.

Looking for a Morgan? The Car Expert’s partners can help