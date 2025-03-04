Motability: What is it and how does it work?

Established in 1978 and helping millions of Brits since, the Motability Car and Scooter Scheme offers an affordable, easy way for people with disabilities or illness to lease a car, powered wheelchair or scooter in exchange for their Motability allowance.

Using the catch phrase “you choose who drives, and we take care of the rest”, the charity covers the applicant’s insurance, servicing, road tax and potential breakdown costs. There is also a wide array of adaptations you can request to suit your needs, and the scheme also includes hybrid and all-electric models.

So, who is eligible for the scheme, and how do you join? Does the charity offer the right leasing terms and disability adaptions to suit your needs? Find out below.

Who can join Motability?

To be eligible to join the Motability Scheme, you must receive one of the following Motability allowances:

Higher Rate Motability Component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMC DLA)

Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment (ERMC PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)

War Pensioners Mobility Payment (WPMS)

Higher Rate Mobility Component of the Child Disability Payment (CDP)

Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of the Adult Disability Payment (ADP)

To qualify, you must have at least 12 months remaining on one of the allowances at the time of application.

If you are a parent or carer, you can apply on behalf of a child who is receiving one of the above awards. You can also apply for a car as a passenger if you are eligible but do not drive. To find out if you are eligible, fill out this Motability questionnaire.

How to join Motability and browse offers

Nearly 5,000 dealerships across the UK have Motability Scheme specialists on hand to offer expert help and advice. You can search online for dealers and cars using the ‘Find a Vehicle’ search tool on the Motability website. Once you have found a dealership that is convenient, you can chat through your options and arrange a test drive.

The tool allows you to specify makes, models, fuel types and budgets. If you are not too sure about what would best suit your needs, the questionnaire below the search tool will help you make the correct choice.

If you find transferring from your wheelchair into a car difficult, a wheelchair-accessible vehicle (WAV) could be the best option for you. WAVs are vehicles that allow wheelchair users to travel in them whilst remaining in their wheelchair, either as a passenger or driver. They come in all different shapes and sizes, and have a variety of different features.

If your lifestyle is better suited to shorter journeys, a scooter or powered wheelchair could help with your mobility. From small boot scooters to large road-ready scooters, there are over 300 products to choose from.

What cars are on offer from Motability?

The charity, as of early 2025, has a wide stock of 166 different models to choose from, with pricing being updated every three months.

The list of choices includes budget-end brands like Dacia and MG, as well as established premium brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus. The list includes some of the newest cars that have recently arrived in the UK, and 65 different electric models.

A selection of cars available through Motability

The term length of the various lease deals available can differ. Motability offer:

A new car on a three-year lease

A wheelchair accessible vehicle on a five-year lease

A less than two and a half year old wheelchair accessible vehicle on a three-year lease

A new powered wheelchair or scooter on a three-year lease

A custom-built powered wheelchair on a five-year lease

Motability payments

Once you have chosen which scheme you wish to join, you must then agree to pay over all, or part of your allowance to it. In some instances, cars will be less than your weekly allowance, meaning you will still receive the remainder of your allowance. Many cars available through the scheme will not require additional cash, however, if you wish to upgrade you will have to pay an additional upfront payment.

So what are the benefits of this scheme?

A lease with Motability includes:

Insurance of two drivers

Servicing, maintaining and repairs carried out by experienced specialists

Specialist RAC breakdown cover

Tyre and windscreen replacement

Wide range of adaptations to make driving easier

A new vehicle of your choice every three years

Annual car tax

How can Motability vehicles be adapted?

The Motability scheme offers more than 400 potential adaptations to vehicles to make driving or travelling as comfortable as possible. These adaptations are a central part of the scheme, as they enable a person to drive who may not have been previously able. A few of the key adaptions include:

Driving

Hand controls: to allow you to control the speed of the car with your hands

to allow you to control the speed of the car with your hands Electronic accelerators: for people with limited mobility in their legs

for people with limited mobility in their legs Left-foot accelerators: to allow you to control speed with your left foot

to allow you to control speed with your left foot Pedal modifications: to raise the height of the pedals, bringing them closer to the driving seat

to raise the height of the pedals, bringing them closer to the driving seat Steering aids: for people who have difficulty holding or turning a steering wheel

Stowage

Car boot hoist: a hoist that stores your wheelchair or scooter in your car boot

a hoist that stores your wheelchair or scooter in your car boot Rooftop stowage: to allow the storage of a folding wheelchair in a box on the roof of your car

Access

Transfer plates: fitted to the side of the car seat to provide an easy transfer from wheelchair to car seat

fitted to the side of the car seat to provide an easy transfer from wheelchair to car seat Electronic person hoist: lifts you from wheelchair to car

lifts you from wheelchair to car Swivel seat: a seat that moves in and out of the car for easy access

The Motability Car Scheme is a fantastic way for people with an illness or disability to gain independence through an easy, hassle-free organisation. You can choose a brand-new car, wheelchair-accessible vehicle or powered scooter from a range of all the latest makes and models. Your payments include insurance, breakdown assistance, servicing and maintenance. And you can experience all the freedom that comes with a hassle-free lease.

