New Abarth 600e debuts

The high-performance ‘hot SUV’ version of the electric Fiat 600e has made its public debut, and will be Abarth’s most powerful car yet.

The Abarth made its first appearance in Milan this week, though the car is yet to complete final testing. The 600e will be Abarth’s second electric model, following on from the brand’s performance-packed take on the Fiat 500 Electric – the 500e. Only one preview image has been released so far and we are a few months away from the SUV’s full launch.

When compared to the Fiat 600e, exterior alterations include muscular bumper cladding in the front and rear with a large front splitter, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a spoiler above the rear window. The SUV’s preview also shows off the car’s exclusive ‘Hypnotic Purple’ exterior colour.

The wheels also house high-performance brakes and are wrapped in Hankook performance tyres. The suspension has been lowered and the car has a mechanical limited-slip differential, which Abarth claims to guarantee “excellent driving stability, improved handling, and traction.”

While the Fiat 600e has an output of 154hp, the Abarth version can reportedly muster 240hp, which makes it the brand’s most powerful model yet – 85hp more than the smaller 500e.

That sums up what we know about performance so far, as Abarth is keep other stats like acceleration and top speed under wraps for now. The car’s battery range is also currently unknown, but expect it to offer slightly less than the fiat 600e’s 250-mile single charge maximum.

In typical Abarth fashion, its 600e iteration will be initially only available in a limited edition ‘Scorpionissima’ trim guise following the SUV’s launch. Again, we don’t know much about this trim yet – Abarth has said though that it will only be manufacturing 1,949 examples for customers to order.