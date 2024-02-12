fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Abarth 600e debuts

The high-performance 'hot SUV' version of the electric Fiat 600e has made its public debut, and will be Abarth's most powerful car yet

Abarth 600e

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

The high-performance ‘hot SUV’ version of the electric Fiat 600e has made its public debut, and will be Abarth’s most powerful car yet.

The Abarth made its first appearance in Milan this week, though the car is yet to complete final testing. The 600e will be Abarth’s second electric model, following on from the brand’s performance-packed take on the Fiat 500 Electric – the 500e. Only one preview image has been released so far and we are a few months away from the SUV’s full launch.

When compared to the Fiat 600e, exterior alterations include muscular bumper cladding in the front and rear with a large front splitter, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a spoiler above the rear window. The SUV’s preview also shows off the car’s exclusive ‘Hypnotic Purple’ exterior colour.

The wheels also house high-performance brakes and are wrapped in Hankook performance tyres. The suspension has been lowered and the car has a mechanical limited-slip differential, which Abarth claims to guarantee “excellent driving stability, improved handling, and traction.”

While the Fiat 600e has an output of 154hp, the Abarth version can reportedly muster 240hp, which makes it the brand’s most powerful model yet – 85hp more than the smaller 500e.

That sums up what we know about performance so far, as Abarth is keep other stats like acceleration and top speed under wraps for now. The car’s battery range is also currently unknown, but expect it to offer slightly less than the fiat 600e’s 250-mile single charge maximum.

In typical Abarth fashion, its 600e iteration will be initially only available in a limited edition ‘Scorpionissima’ trim guise following the SUV’s launch. Again, we don’t know much about this trim yet – Abarth has said though that it will only be manufacturing 1,949 examples for customers to order.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved