New Aston Martin DB12 revealed

Aston Martin has announced the arrival of a new flagship grand tourer model – the DB12 – which the manufacturer says is “the most complete and accomplished DB model in Aston Martin’s history.”

Marking 75 years since the first ever DB grand tourer arrived in the UK, Aston Martin says that the DB12 heralds in a new era for the brand. “Grand is not enough; this is the world’s first Super Tourer.”

Though the DB12 comes with new exterior looks and an interior restyle, the grand tourer is more of an evolution of its predecessor, rather than an all-new luxury cruiser. It is built on the same foundations as the DB11, and is powered by the same mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine which is supplied by Mercedes-AMG. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Aston Martin has installed a few underbody improvements however, which make the DB12’s foundations more rigid, and the engine has also been upgraded in several areas to provide a maximum output of 671hp and a 0-60mph sprint time of 3.5 seconds. The car’s top speed is 202mph.

The DB12 also comes with a suspension system overhaul that includes an electronic rear limited slip differential, and an upgraded adaptive damper system that automatically adjusts the suspension to either provide a smoother ride or to sharpen handling according to driving conditions. The car sits on five-spoke 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Inside, the interior redesign includes a ten-inch infotainment system that Aston Martin has built in-house, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and will receive over-the-air updates after arrival. An 11-speaker audio system comes as standard, but a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system will also be available on the options list.

The Alcantara leather-wrapped upholstery comes with a new quilting pattern, and five pre-defined drive modes can be selected using controls on the centre console, each varying the car’s amount of grip and traction so that the customer can find their ideal preference.

Safety assistance technology includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and traffic sign recognition. The slimmer door mirrors come with blind spot monitoring technology, and a 360-degree parking camera is also included.

Aston Martin is yet to announce the car’s UK pricing, but has revealed that the first DB12 deliveries will arrive in a few months time.