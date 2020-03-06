2020 Audi A3 revealed
New model

New Audi A3 revealed with sharp new look

Audi’s popular hatchback has been updated with improvements in every area.

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

Audi has revealed the updated version of its popular A3 hatchback, which now sports a sharper, more angular look and much-improved technology.

While the shape is familiar, the details of its styling are vastly different, particularly at the front end where the headlights and side intakes in particular have been given a more aggressive appearance.

Along the side of the car is a sharp crease that makes the wheel arches look wider, while the rear lights are now narrower and the lower bumper is more streamlined.

Inside, the technology has been hugely improved over the now-dated outgoing model. There’s a ten-inch touchscreen fitted as standard, which has been brought over from larger models, while a digital instrument binnacle can be upgraded to Audi’s full virtual cockpit.

 

Featuring Audi’s latest operating system, the new A3 gets DAB digital radio included as standard with online radio available as an option, navigation that can predict changes in traffic situations along the route, and smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are three engines available at launch; a single 1.5-litre petrol engine making 150hp, and a 2.0-litre diesel with a choice of 115hp or 150hp. These will be offered with front-wheel-drive and a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions at launch, with further engine options and all-wheel-drive offered at a later date.

Audi will start taking orders this month with first deliveries scheduled for May. Early adopters can specify an Audi A3 Edition One trim, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, S line interior and aluminium inlays. Full UK pricing and specifications should be available shortly.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.