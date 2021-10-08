New battery adds 110 miles to MG ZS EV

MG has unveiled an updated version of the ZS electric compact SUV, extending the car’s range by up to 110 miles.

Fitted with the new 72kWh battery, the ZS EV has an official battery range of up to 273 miles, compared to 163 miles for the existing model.

Charging of the new battery takes 10.5 hours on a standard 7kW charger, or 42 minutes using a 100kW rapid charger. The car comes fitted with a combination Type 2 and CCS charger and now includes a charging status indicator by means of LEDs inside the charging port.

Other updates to the latest version of the MG ZS include styling changes that follow the updates already applied to the petrol ZS range. The electric model now sports a bespoke front end, featuring a stamped-effect grille to improve aerodynamics and a new side-opening charging port.

LED headlights and bespoke daytime running lights are included while the rear bumper has been redesigned and new wheel designs added.





Inside, MG is fitting its latest connectivity system – this connects via a smartphone app, and offers remote control of various car, climate, security and charging functions.

Coinciding with the updates the car’s trim levels have been renamed, with the ZS EV now available in SE or Trophy variants.

The ten-inch tablet-style touchscreen in the centre console now has new graphics and has been made easier to use. A new instrument cluster is fitted while Trophy versions also offer wireless phone charging.

The MG ZS EV goes on sale in November – prices are yet to be announced. The ZS is the best-selling of MG’s now three-strong electrified range that also includes the MG 5 estate EV and larger MG HS plug-in hybrid SUV.

MG intends to introduce an additional lower-cost electric model to the ZS EV range in 2022, fitted with a 51kWh battery giving up to 198 miles between charges.

Crucially needed updates for budget EV SUV

The improved battery range and updated infotainment system address two of the key concerns raised by reviewers on the original model, which contributed to the ZS EV’s relatively poor Expert Rating of 56% as of October 2021.



A (claimed) battery range of 273 miles is far more competitive with other small electric SUVs, and for many households it will make the ZS EV a far more viable option than before.



However, the update is unlikely to address the car’s other main criticisms, which were a dull driving experience and poor quality interior materials.

Stuart Masson, editor