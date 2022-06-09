fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

New Bentley Continental GT S trim unveiled

Bentley has released details about a new 'S' trim that will soon join the Continental GT and GTC model lines, featuring some subtle enhancements

Sean Rees

Featuring a few subtle driver-focused enhancements and exterior styling tweaks, Bentley has unveiled its Continental GT and GTC S, which the brand says provides enhanced driving performance and visual presence.

This sporty new variant of the two-door Continental GT luxury saloon and Continental GTC convertible is based on the V8-powered versions of each model, and comes with a few cosmetic changes, as well as featuring a new exhaust system and Bentley’s ‘Dynamic Ride’ suspension setup.

This suspension package – already available with the ‘GT Speed’ trim – uses an electronic anti-roll system that increases the car’s stability when cornering at speed, while minimising bumps and vibrations in more relaxed cruising situations.

The new Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S models use the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 found on the standard model, but the new exhaust system amplifies the noise level under acceleration.

Bentley Continental GTC S

Distinguishing itself from the regular Continental, the ‘S’ trim features a black gloss radiator grille with ‘S’ branding above the wheel arches in the front. The headlights and tail lights have a dark tint that Bentley says emphasises the trim’s “sporting character”, and the ‘S’ can be configured with unique 22-inch alloy wheels painted in black chrome.

In the cabin, the interior upholstery has a two-tone colour scheme, trimmed in leather and a suede-like material called dinamica. The headrests are adorned with more ‘S’ trim branding, and the tread plates are marked with the same lettering. Additionally, the Continental GT S and GTC S come with a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, a feature found on range-topping models.

Bentley has not yet released pricing for the ‘S’ trim, but the layout of the brand’s website suggests that it will slot into the middle of the trim range, below the range-topping ‘GT Speed’ and ‘GT Mulliner’ trims. The entry-level price for a Bentley Continental GT stands at £157,900.

Sharing its underpinnings with the Porsche Panamera, the Bentley Continental GT arrived in the UK in 2018, and has received unanimously positive reviews since. The luxury saloon variant currently holds an Expert Rating of 84%, while the GTC convertible holds an Expert Rating of 81%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved