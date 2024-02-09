New BMW i5 Touring estate available to order

The latest eighth-generation BMW i5 range now includes ‘Touring’ estate models, which are slightly larger than previous 5 Series estates.

The BMW i5 Touring can be configured and ordered on the BMW website, with the first orders expected to arrive in May. The BMW 5 Series Touring line-up will also later include a plug-in hybrid, which is scheduled for a Summer arrival. Besides the different powertrain, both models will be structurally identical.

Compared to its predecessor, this new iteration is ten centimetres longer, 3 centimetres wider and 2 centimetres higher, which provides 570 litres of boot space, expanding to 1,700 litres with the rear seats folded.

This estate model launch coincides with the introduction of a new trim level – the ‘Special Edition’. This is the new entry-level grade for the i5 Touring and a mid-range option in the saloon range, above the lead-in ‘M Sport’. The model features 19-inch alloy wheels and blue metallic exterior paint as standard, and sports a few bodywork alterations, including an altered front bumper design.

The rear-wheel drive ‘Sport Edition’ and ‘M Sport’ editions of the Touring are only available with the 340hp eDrive40 powertrain, while the i5 ‘M Model’ Touring gets the all-wheel drive ‘M60 xDrive’ powertrain, which provides 601hp and a reported 0-62mph sprint time of 3.9 seconds. Its speed is electronically limited at 143mph.

The former can officially muster up to 348 miles of range on a single charge, while the more powerful latter has a reduced maximum battery range of 314 miles. Prices for the i5 Touring now start at just over £69k for the ‘eDrive40’, rising to £99k for the i5 Touring ‘M60 xDrive’.

The BMW i5 range currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 80% in our Expert Rating Index. This reflects its excellent media reviews and safety rating, as well as its zero tailpipe emissions. However, it’s dragged down slightly by the i5’s relatively high running costs – particularly for car insurance.