New BMW X2 and iX2 coupé-SUVs now on sale

The new second-generation BMW X2 coupé-SUV range has arrived in the UK, with petrol mild-hybrid and all-electric iX2 models now available to order.

Not heard of the X2 before? It’s essentially very similar to the BMW X1 – the brand’s lead-in SUV offering – but with a sloping coupé-style roofline instead of the X1’s traditional SUV rear end. As you might expect, the X2 engine and trim options are identical to the X1 range which has been on sale since 2022.

Like the X1 line-up, the new petrol-powered X2 range begins with the 170hp mild-hybrid ‘sDrive20i’ model, and is followed by the sportier four-wheel drive 300hp ‘M35i xDrive’. The electric iX2 range is also identical to the iX1 powertrain options, starting with the 204hp ‘eDrive20’ that we previously thought wasn’t coming to the UK.

This electric coupé-SUV can reportedly muster up to 283 miles on a single charge. The range-topper is the electric ‘xDrive30’ which boosts power to 313hp for the caveat of reduced battery range, with a maximum of 267 miles from full charge.

While the top speed is capped at 132mph for the lead-in petrol model, the iX2 won’t reach these speeds – the eDrive20′ is instead electronically capped at 106mph.

BMW says it has given its second iteration of the X2 a “broader, more muscular stance”, with “significantly larger dimensions” which make the model more practical for family outings and daily commutes. Indeed, the car is 20 centimetres longer, two centimetres wider and six centimetres taller than the outgoing X2, which the brand says increases shoulder, elbow and knee room in the front and back.

Boot space has also increased by 90 litres – now 560 litres total (525 litres for the iX2) – and an electronically-operated trailer tow hitch can be ordered as an option, which can tow as much as 1,800kg.

The coupé-SUV’s interior is practically identical to the insides of the X1. A curved dual-screen display juts out of the dashboard, housing the ten-inch digital instrument cluster and 11-inch infotainment display. The latter allows the occupants to stream videos and play video games when stationary, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The on-board tech features that come as standard include a navigation system, two-zone automatic climate control, several driver assistance systems, and parking assistance with a reversing camera.

Now available to order and with the first deliveries expected to arrive this month, pricing for the X2 now begins at over £40k, while pricing for the electric iX2 starts at close to £52k.