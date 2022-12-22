New Citroën ë-C4 X now on sale

Citroën has starting taking UK orders for its new all-electric ë-C4 X saloon, powered by a 100kW powertrain that can travel a reported 222 miles from full charge.

Marketed as Citroën’s first ever electric-only range to go on sale in the UK, this new saloon line-up is now available to order with three trim levels to choose from.

All models sit on 18-inch alloy wheels, and come with the brand’s ‘advanced comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’. Keyless entry is also standard, as is a 10-inch infotainment screen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Upgrading to the mid-range ‘Shine’ package gives this infotainment system voice command functionality, and also adds a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen. This trim level includes a rear view parking camera, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Heated front seats are reserved for the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ grade, which is trimmed in alcantara leather. Building on the safety assistance features of cheaper models, the ‘Shine Plus’ also comes with adaptive cruise control.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Sense’ (from £31,995) 18-inch alloy wheels

‘Advanced comfort’ seats

Keyless entry

10-inch infotainment screen

Driver attention alert

Lane-keeping assistance Mid-range ‘Shine’ (from £34,495) All ‘Sense’ features not replaced

Infotainment voice control

Head-up display

Rear view parking camera

Heated steering wheel

Traffic sign recognition Top-spec ‘Shine Plus’ (from £35,495) All ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ features not replaced

Alcantara leather upholstery

Heated front heats

Adaptive cruise control

All versions of the ë-C4 X saloon are fitted with a 50kWh battery which feeds a 100kW motor, providing a reported 222 miles of electric range. Charging this battery using a 7kW wallbox at home is said to take around seven and a half hours, and the manufacturer adds that it takes 30 minutes to charge the car from 0% to 80% using a 100kW rapid charging point.

At close to five metres long, the ë-C4 X offers 510 litres of boot space – over a 100 litres more than the closely-related ë-C4 provides.

Citroën says that it expects to deliver the first orders of this new saloon in the UK in the first few months of 2023. Pricing from the range starts at £32k, rising to over £35k for the range-topping model.