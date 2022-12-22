fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Spotlight on electric cars

New Citroën ë-C4 X now on sale

Citroën has started taking UK orders for its new all-electric ë-C4 X that can travel a reported 222 miles from full charge

spot_imgspot_img
Sean Rees

Citroën has starting taking UK orders for its new all-electric ë-C4 X saloon, powered by a 100kW powertrain that can travel a reported 222 miles from full charge.

Marketed as Citroën’s first ever electric-only range to go on sale in the UK, this new saloon line-up is now available to order with three trim levels to choose from.

All models sit on 18-inch alloy wheels, and come with the brand’s ‘advanced comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’. Keyless entry is also standard, as is a 10-inch infotainment screen that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Upgrading to the mid-range ‘Shine’ package gives this infotainment system voice command functionality, and also adds a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen. This trim level includes a rear view parking camera, as well as a heated steering wheel.

Heated front seats are reserved for the range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ grade, which is trimmed in alcantara leather. Building on the safety assistance features of cheaper models, the ‘Shine Plus’ also comes with adaptive cruise control.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Sense’ (from £31,995)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • ‘Advanced comfort’ seats
  • Keyless entry
  • 10-inch infotainment screen
  • Driver attention alert
  • Lane-keeping assistance

Mid-range ‘Shine’ (from £34,495)

  • All ‘Sense’ features not replaced
  • Infotainment voice control
  • Head-up display
  • Rear view parking camera
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Traffic sign recognition

Top-spec ‘Shine Plus’ (from £35,495)

  • All ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ features not replaced
  • Alcantara leather upholstery
  • Heated front heats
  • Adaptive cruise control

All versions of the ë-C4 X saloon are fitted with a 50kWh battery which feeds a 100kW motor, providing a reported 222 miles of electric range. Charging this battery using a 7kW wallbox at home is said to take around seven and a half hours, and the manufacturer adds that it takes 30 minutes to charge the car from 0% to 80% using a 100kW rapid charging point.

At close to five metres long, the ë-C4 X offers 510 litres of boot space – over a 100 litres more than the closely-related ë-C4 provides.

Citroën says that it expects to deliver the first orders of this new saloon in the UK in the first few months of 2023. Pricing from the range starts at £32k, rising to over £35k for the range-topping model.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest EV Expert Advice

More advice

Latest EV Expert Ratings

Ora Funky Cat

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Porsche Taycan

More ratings

Latest EV Expert News

More new cars
Newspress Awards 2022 v2
The Car Expert wins Best Automotive Website 2022
The Newspress Awards recognise the stars of the UK’s automotive journalism and PR industries

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings