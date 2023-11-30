New Dacia Duster SUV debuts

Dacia has unveiled the next generation of its best-selling model, which has been given an on-board tech overhaul, new hybrid engine options, more interior space and a fresh but pretty familiar exterior design.

Sporting the Romanian brand’s latest insignia, this new Duster is built on a different platform – the same foundations that underpin the current Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero.

This makes the SUV a bit wider and lower than the current iteration, and Dacia says that there is an extra three centimetres of legroom in the back and a bit more luggage space in the boot – 472 litres in total. The driving position is higher too, thanks to around a centimetre of extra ground clearance.

The SUV’s exterior looks are more of an evolution of the previous design, instead of a complete departure. Dacia says it has given the car a “more assertive” appearance to make the SUV look tougher and durable.

The chunky wheel arch cladding and front bumper lip are thicker, and the Y-Shaped headlights are narrower to match the thinner width of the front grille. Dacia has also decided to give the Duster a lower roofline to improve fuel efficiency and a rear spoiler, which sits above new Y-shaped tail lights that replace the old square light signatures.

You might have also noticed that Dacia has fitted an extra panel on the bodywork below the wing mirrors, which is made of the brand’s ‘Starkle’ material, which is made of up to 20% recycled materials. That panel and the rest of the plastic cladding is already coloured before it is moulded too, meaning that Dacia saves on paint costs and customers don’t have to worry much about scrapes and scratches, as they won’t alter the original colour.

While the outside is mildly familiar, the interior certainly isn’t. This third-generation Duster has had a dashboard overhaul that introduces an angled 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, though these come with the middling ‘Expression’ trim and up.

Buyers looking at the lead-in ‘Essential’ grade should expect a smaller four-inch media screen behind the steering wheel and smartphone holder in the centre of the dash that uses your phone to run the infotainment functions. That said, entry-level models do still come with a decent on-board tech offering, including cruise control and rear parking sensors. Upgrading to the ‘Expression’ adds larger 17-inch alloy wheels and a reversing camera.

Sitting at the top of the range is the ‘Journey’ and ‘Extreme’ trim duo. The former gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, automatic air-con, keyless entry, a wireless smartphone charger and a sound system upgrade. The latter focuses more on off-road practicality, with washable upholstery and rubber floor mats in the cabin and boot. The ‘Extreme’ also comes with electric folding door mirrors and some extra ‘Copper Brown’ styling touches, inside and out.

Speaking of off-roading, Dacia adds that it has improved the SUV’s ability on loose terrain by adding new driving modes, including ‘Snow’ which optimises traction for slippery surfaces, and ‘Mud/Sand’ for more grip in unsteady terrain. The car also comes with a ‘downhill speed control’ function which kicks in to keep the vehicle’s speed under control when driving down an incline, regardless of the gear selected (including reverse).

The Duster also comes with some of Dacia’s new ‘YouClip’ interior clips which allow you to fix accessories like lights, screens, bottles and keys to the interior front and back, with each clip able to hold up to 8kg.

Now on to the revised engine line-up. Like the Dacia Jogger people carrier, the Duster will soon be available with the brand’s ‘Hybrid 140’ engine, which pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and starter-generator for a total output of 140hp. This will sit alongside the more conventional (and presumably cheaper) 1.2-litre ‘TCe 130’ petrol which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid boost and the ‘TCe 100 Bi-Fuel’ which runs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as regular unleaded.

That sums up the broad strokes of Dacia’s Duster announcement – pricing for the new SUV has not yet been announced, but the brand says that it still intends to offer “the best value for money in this market segment.” The car is set to arrive in UK showrooms in the second half of 2024.