New Dacia Jogger seven-seater available to order

Budget brand Dacia is now taking orders for its largest car to date, the new Jogger MPV. A petrol version is set to arrive in early 2022, while a hybrid model will join it sometime in 2023.

Continuing Dacia’s strategy of undercutting competitors on price, the new Jogger is set to be the cheapest people carrier in the UK when it arrives. With prices starting from £15K, it’s substantially cheaper than rival seven-seaters like the £22K Citroen Berlingo and the £24K Peugeot Rifter.

The new Jogger is the replacement for the Dacia Lodgy, an MPV model that was never sold in the UK. All versions of the Jogger are fitted with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 110hp paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Although there is no electrification from launch, Dacia plans to add its first hybrid model to the Jogger range sometime in 2023, which combines a 1.6-litre engine with two motors and an automatic transmission.





The exterior styling of the Jogger takes inspiration from the Dacia Sandero Stepway crossover, with a similarly-sized two-rung grille, roof rails and 4×4-style body cladding on the bumpers and sideskirts. The Jogger sports Y-shaped LED headlights and vertical brake lights that frame the tailgate.

The seven-seat Dacia Jogger comes with 213 litres of boot space, but the two seats in the rear can be removed entirely, this five-seat setup offering 712 litres of load space. A further 24 litres of storage are available across the door bins, central storage compartment, glove box and six cup-holders.

Customers can choose between three infotainment options. The cheapest Media Control pack allows customers to control media, navigation, and view vehicle data by docking their smartphone instead of using a conventional infotainment console.

The Media Display setup adds an eight-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard, which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Media Nav pack additionally adds Dacia’s own navigation system, more speakers and two USB ports.





The Jogger will be offered in three trim levels. Entry level is called ‘Essential’, stepping up to ‘Comfort’ and the top of the range is ‘Extreme’. All models come with air conditioning, parking sensors, hill start assist, cruise control and automatic emergency braking as standard.

Comfort trim adds adjustable heated door mirrors, a reversing camera, an electric parking brake and blindspot monitoring, along with a number of soft-touch interior additions, including a central armrest.

Extreme trim, which Dacia says is only available for a limited time, adds heated front seats and some exterior and interior flair.

Dacia is now taking orders for the Jogger MPV, and those customers that order the new seven-seater with a £99 deposit will get their first service at no extra cost.