DS 9 wallpaper | The Car Expert
New model

New DS 9 takes aim at premium saloon segment

DS will be hoping its new model will prove a compelling rival for the likes of the Audi A4

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

DS Automobiles has revealed an all-new saloon called DS 9 for the premium segment, which will sit at the top of its range.

The third truly standalone model from PSA Group’s premium arm – following the DS 7 Crossback and DS 3 Crossback models – the DS 9 will be offered with powerful electrified powertrains.

At launch, there will be an E-Tense-badged plug-in hybrid model, using a petrol engine and electric motor that will offer 225hp and an electric-only range of between 25 and 31 miles. There are three drive modes, with ‘Electric’ being the default setting on start-up to maximise efficiency and a ‘Hybrid’ option that chooses between petrol, electric, or a combination of both depending on the driving conditions. There’s also a sport mode that offers maximum performance.

After launch, two more hybrid powertrains will join the line-up, the first being a 250hp unit with two-wheel-drive and a larger electric-only range, and a high-performance 360hp unit with four-wheel-drive.

 

DS is focusing on passenger comfort provided by the large wheelbase, saying rear passengers have a ‘huge amount of space’. The back seats are also heated, cooled and massaging. Up front, there’s a dashboard covered in Nappa leather and an Alcantara roof lining, as well as DS’s usual bold styling choices.

It also includes impressive technology also seen on the DS 7 Crossback, such as night vision, Matrix LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Béatrice Foucher, CEO DS Automobiles, said: “Since the launch of new brand DS in 2015, one goal excited our team: being able to offer a large French saloon. Our ambition to embody French luxury expertise in a car led to the arrival of a new benchmark in the premium saloon segment, and this desire to convey French culture through a car is translated today into DS 9.”

The DS 9 is being built in China for export around the world. Order books will open later this year with deliveries expected to begin in 2021.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.