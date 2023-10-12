New electric BMW iX2 SUV revealed

Following the launch of the closely-related electric iX1 SUV last year, BMW has announced that it now offers an all-electric version of its X2 coupé-SUV.

The new iX2 shares many components with the iX1 – including the SUV’s 65kWh dual-motor drivetrain – but has a different exterior design and body shape, sporting more muscular bonnet contours, hexagonal kidney grilles outlined in silver, a sloping rear roofline with a ducktail spoiler and a new rear tail light design. 19-inch alloy wheels come as standard.

The entry-level iX1 ‘eDrive20’ configuration is currently not included in the iX2 range – only the top-spec all-wheel drive ‘xDrive30 M Sport’. It offers slightly punchier performance than the equivalent iX1 ‘M Sport’ version though – 313hp in total – and can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.6 seconds. Top speed is capped at 112mph.

BMW says that its new electric coupé-SUV can muster up to 266 miles of travel on a single charge, which falls short of the Mercedes-Benz EQA‘s 324-mile maximum.

New all-electric BMW iX2

The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in around 29 minutes using a 130kW DC charging station. If you prefer to charge at home, a 11kW AC charger comes as standard (full charge taking six-and-a-half hours) and a quicker 22kW AC charger (full charge in under four hours) is available on the options list.

While BMW has taken a different approach for the iX2’s exterior design, the coupé-SUV’s interior is practically identical to the insides of the iX1. A curved dual-screen display juts out of the dashboard, housing the ten-inch digital instrument cluster and 11-inch infotainment display. The latter allows the occupants to stream videos and play video games when stationary, and is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A reversing parking camera comes as standard, as does ambient cabin lighting and climate control. The car has been displayed with a large panoramic sunroof, which is an optional extra.

Opting for the extra ‘Technology’ pack on the options list adds adaptive LED headlights, electric folding door mirrors and a frameless auto-dimming rear view mirror. The more expensive ‘Technology Plus’ pack adds a heads-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

The introduction of the electric iX2 is part of the larger second-generation X2 range which is now on sale. While the current X2 crossover has a conventional SUV shape with a hatchback tailgate, BMW has decided to opt for a coupé-SUV body style for the second-generation, styling the new X2 as a smaller version of the X4.

The car’s ride height has been raised by around six centimetres, and its 19 centimetres longer and two centimetres wider than its predecessor too. BMW says that the X2’s larger size adds more shoulder and knee room for rear passengers.

The boot can accommodate 560 litres of luggage (525 litres in the iX2) – 90 litres more than the current model. The steering has been reconfigured to tighten the car’s turning circle by 15%, and the suspension system is adjustable, raising or lowering to improve either agility or long-distance comfort.

New second-generation BMW X2 in top-spec ‘M35i’ guise

If you would prefer a petrol-powered X2, you have two models to choose from. The range begins with the 170hp ‘sDrive20i’ which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid boost. The sportier choice is the 300hp ‘M35i xDrive’ which adds bucket seats, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a quad-tailpipe exhaust system. While it isn’t as powerful as the iX2 ‘xDrive30’, the ‘M35i’ is faster, completing a 0-62mph run in 5.4 seconds.

Prices begin at just over £39k for the entry-level X2 and at over £56k for the iX2. The range is now available to order here in the UK, with the first customer orders set to arrive in March next year.