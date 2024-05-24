New electric Kia EV3 crossover unveiled

Kia is set to add to its expanding range of family EVs with the launch of its compact battery-powered EV3 SUV, which is scheduled to arrive in the UK in the second half of this year.

Designed to draw customers away from the likes of the Cupra Born, Smart #1 and Volkswagen ID.3, the new EV3 is slightly larger than the brand’s electric Niro crossover.

The small SUV takes many of its exterior styling cues from the much larger EV9 SUV, including its ‘Tiger Face’ front end with narrow LED headlights and daytime running lights. The roof slopes slightly from front to back, and the car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels as standard.

As shown below, the top-spec ‘GT-Line’ trim grade has roof rails, thick wheel arch cladding, front and rear splitters, headlight and window surrounds and larger 19-inch alloys all finished in black. Nine different exterior colour options will be offered – four of which are exclusive to the EV3.

Inside you will find further inspiration from the EV9, this time in the tech department. A 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen jut out of the dashboard, which sandwich a smaller 5-inch screen for climate control, together forming a continuous display.

With the introduction of the EV3, Kia has added some additional themes for the infotainment panel and Chat GPT AI powers the car’s voice assistant. The car’s interior trim has some sustainability credentials, as it is made using reused plastic, fabric and biodegradable paint.

Built on the same foundations as the award-winning EV6 crossover, the EV3 will be available with either a 58kWh or 81kWh battery. The former – called the ‘Standard Range’ – will only be offered with the entry-level trim grade and can muster 200hp and a maximum range of 254 miles on a single charge.

The more powerful 81kWh ‘Long Range’ uses the same 200hp motor, but the larger battery capacity results in a longer range of 328 miles.

That sums up what you need to know about the new EV3. More details, including UK pricing and official launch date, are sure to arrive in the coming months.