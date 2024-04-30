New electric Mini Aceman unveiled

Mini has announced that its long-awaited Aceman crossover will arrive on UK roads in November, with two different powertrain options on offer.

Set to pose a sales challenge to the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Renault Megane E-Tech and the all-new Volvo EX30, the compact Aceman crossover will sit between the latest generation Mini Cooper and Mini Countryman.

The fruit of a partnership between Mini’s owner BMW Group and Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors, the Aceman was first shown off as a concept model in 2022, and the recently-announced production model has a very similar exterior design.

The car comes with the same boxy LED headlights – a similar design to those on the larger Countryman – as well as the concept’s oval-shaped grille, chunky SUV-style bumper cladding and black window surrounds and roof. The car sits on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes with roof rails as standard.

Inside, the car comes with a nine-inch circular OLED infotainment screen – fast becoming a Mini specialty – which houses Mini’s virtual canine voice assistant, an avatar called ‘Spike’ that has improved speech recognition and can be used to control numerous vehicle functions, such as navigation, telephone and media playback.

Recycled polyester textile trim features on the door and dashboard panels, and a vegan-friendly upholstery on the seats. The entry-level model comes with a heated steering wheel, as well as a reversing camera.

A wireless charging pad, heated front seats, keyless entry and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen are also included should you opt for the more powerful ‘SE’ powertrain.

The crossover has 300 litres of boot space, which expands to 1,005 litres with the rear seats folded.

The Aceman has eight different ‘Experience Modes’ that can be selected using toggles below the infotainment screen, which change the display’s graphics and colours, the ambient lighting and engine soundtrack.

Like the new compact Cooper hatchback, this crossover will be available with both 184hp 43kWh and 214hp 54kWh electric powertrains. The former will be able to travel up to 192 miles on a single charge, while the later can reportedly muster up to 252 miles.

In addition to the two powertrains – named ‘E’ and ‘SE’ – there will be three trim grades to choose from. Beyond the entry-level ‘Classic’, the mid-range ‘Exclusive’ has larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a decorative dashboard strap and more included cosmetic options, including six exterior bodywork colours, four roof colours and two interior colour schemes.

The range-topping ‘Sport’ introduces sportier front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler with airblades, an alternate pattern for the front grille and adds upgraded sport brakes. A panoramic sunroof and a premium Harman Kardon sound system will also be available for an additional fee on the options list.

Pricing begins at just under £32k, with the first customer deliveries expected to arrive this November.