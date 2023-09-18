New electric Peugeot e-3008 SUV revealed

Peugeot has revealed its new mid-sized electric e-3008 SUV, which is set to replace the current combustion-powered 3008 SUV range next year.

Set to challenge the likes of the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4 on arrival, the e-3008 will be offered from February with the choice of two different trim levels and three different electric-only powertrains. From the compact e-208 hatch to to the new e-3008, Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson asserts that the brand will soon offer “the widest range of mainstream electric vehicles on the market.”

Built using the same design ethos that was first unveiled with the brand’s 408 liftback, the SUV sports slim LED headlights and claw-mark daytime running lights that frame a front grille of diagonal body-coloured dashes that get smaller towards the latest Peugeot branding in the centre.

A “floating” rear spoiler features in the rear, and the car sits on either 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels. Six different body colours will be available, including the dichromatic blue finish shown above that can appear green depending on the lighting.

The e-3008 is slightly larger than the soon-to-be-discontinued 3008 SUV, and it comes with the same amount of boot space – 520 litres of rear luggage room in total.

Inside, a 21-inch panoramic screen juts out of the dashboard, and a series of customisable touch-sensitive buttons feature next to the steering wheel. The car’s LED cabin lighting has eight different colour options and two paddles behind the steering wheel allow the driver to choose from three levels of regenerative braking.

Peugeot is yet to announce more about the SUV’s two trim grades, which are called ‘Allure’ and ‘GT’, but we do know that three different electric powertrain options will be available to order from February, starting with the entry-level front-wheel drive 210hp ‘Standard Range’.

Other options include the 230hp ‘Long Range’ and the top-spec all-wheel drive 320hp ‘Dual Motor’, and the former can reportedly muster up to 435 miles of range on a single charge. A 11kW AC charging cable comes as standard, a faster 22kW AC charging cable is available for an extra fee, and the SUV is compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 160kW, which Peugeot says charges the battery from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

For those who are not interested in making the all-electric switch just yet, Peugeot adds that hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also be available to purchase at a later date.

That sums up what we know about the new Peugeot e-3008 so far – more details, including UK pricing and trim specifications are sure to follow in the coming months.