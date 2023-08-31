New Fisker Pear crossover set for UK arrival

The brand-new electric Fisker Pear SUV/crossover is set for a UK arrival, which will sit below the larger Ocean SUV in Fisker’s British offering.

While the Ocean is set to go on sale in the next few months, buyers will have to wait longer for the more “affordable” Pear, which is likely to arrive on British roads in 2024 or early 2025.

The crossover will be available with two different battery options – an entry-level model with a maximum range of 180 miles on a single charge, and a top-spec variant that can reportedly muster up to 320 miles on a full battery. Fisker adds that a high-performance model – the Pear ‘Extreme’ – will also join the range.

For the standard car, Fisker quotes a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds, and says that both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models will be available. The Pear sits on 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, but 22-inch alloy wheels will also be offered for an additional fee.

The compact crossover will seat up to six, with two rows of three seats. With no centre console in the front, the passenger bench next to the driver’s seat has space for two, and can be folded down in what Fisker calls ‘lounge mode’, allowing rear passengers to watch media on the car’s 17-inch rotating screen.

The car’s interior – which is trimmed using some recycled and bio-based materials – has been reportedly designed with long-term durability in mind, “with no fragile moving parts”. The crossover has front boot storage space which can be optionally insulated to keep stored items hot or cold.

The show model features some hollow fixtures on either side of the dashboard – this is presumably where the manufacturer tends to install wing mirror cameras – tech that the brand says is still under review. The crossover will also feature 5G connectivity.

One of the car’s most unique features is its ‘houdini’ boot lid. To allow access to the rear boot space, the car’s rear window slides down into the boot lid (like how windows operate on side doors), and then the boot lid panel moves down into the lower bumper. Fisker says that this design aids tight street parking situations and avoids damage in parking structures with low ceilings.

Set to rival the likes of the Renault Mégane E-Tech, Kia Niro EV, and Volkswagen ID.3 the Pear has been priced at just under $30k in the US. UK pricing has not been announced, but this converts to around £24k.

That sums up what we know about the Fisker Pear so far, more details are sure to follow in the coming months.