Ford will launch an all-new version of its Tourneo Connect MPV in Spring 2022, in two lengths both offering seven-seat accommodation.

Replacing the previous five-seat Tourneo Connect and seven-seat Grand Tourneo Connect and based on the Transit Connect van, the new vehicle will also be offered with a range of digital technologies seeking to lift it from its budget people-carrier status to effectively take the place of Ford’s discontinued C-Max models.

The second and third row of seats are removable to increase load space. The front passenger seat also folds back to accommodate items up to three metres in length such as flat-pack furniture or timber.

Power is provided by either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is available in two power outputs. Both engines are available with manual or automatic transmissions, while the more powerful diesel unit is also available with all-wheel drive.

Entry-level Tourneo Connect models will be supplied with an infotainment system using an eight-inch screen – a ten-inch version is standard on all other models and can be specified for the entry-level car. Sport versions also include a ten-inch digital display for the driver, which is an option on other models.

Safety levels have been improved on the new model with up to 19 driver assistance technologies on offer. Standard specification on all versions includes automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping, cruise control, hill-start assistance and front and rear parking sensors.

Orders for the new Tourneo Connect open in early 2022 at prices yet to be specified. Ford expects the car to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers, from families who regularly need to carry sports and camping equipment to small businesses transporting personnel and stock.