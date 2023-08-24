fbpx

New model

New Ford Transit Custom Nugget camper van revealed

Ford has announced that its Nugget camper van will return in 2024 - the new model being based on the latest iteration of the Transit Custom

Ford Transit Custom Nugget

by Sean Rees

Ford has announced that its second-generation Ford Transit Custom Nugget camper van will be available to order from Ford dealerships this Autumn, with the first orders arriving early next year.

The fruit of a collaboration between Ford and campervan specialist Westfalia, the new Nugget shares its foundations (and many components) with the next-generation Transit Custom van range which is now available to order on Ford’s website.

The camper van will soon be available with a 170hp diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In a year’s time, Ford plans to launch a 232hp plug-in hybrid variant of the Nugget, powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 12kWh battery – the same plug-in hybrid option that is available in the brand’s Kuga SUV range. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options are available.

Ford says that the Transit Custom’s new chassis with independent rear suspension gives the new Nugget sharper handling than its predecessor, and the camper van’s flat cabin floor makes it easier to move from the front two seats to the living area in the rear.

The dashboard layout is the same as the Transit Custom van, featuring a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen that comes with Ford’s navigation and voice control function, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

The standard equipment list also includes adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assistance, and a 360-degree camera system for parking in tight spaces.

The front driver and passenger seats are able to rotate 180-degrees when the camper is parked to face a three-seat bench in the rear. The modular living area features an L-shaped kitchen area with an integrated drawer fridge and induction hob and sink (with a hot water connection). The cabinets come with damped closing mechanisms to reduce rattling when on the move.

Roller blackout blinds replace the previous model’s curtains, and both double beds can be set up without inhibiting movement around the cabin. The new tilting Dormer roof that can flip up the end piece of the mattress to improve headroom above the kitchen section and is made of ‘self-folding’ fabric, which reportedly simplifies lowering the roof.

Ford also offers a solar roof option that will charge the on-board battery and allow for a limited amount of off-grid electricity without the need of a generator.

An additional seven-inch touchscreen in the living area allows you to check and control the Nugget’s heating, water levels, battery level and the customisable colour mood lighting. A shower outlet mounted in the rear is now standard, while a tailgate privacy tent is optional.

That sums up what we know about the Ford Transit Custom Nugget for now, pricing and trim specifications are yet to be revealed. These details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
