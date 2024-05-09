fbpx

New high-power BMW M4 CS unveiled

BMW has unveiled another special edition of its high-performance M4 coupé with a few performance upgrades and a unique exterior design

by Sean Rees

BMW has unveiled another limited edition version of its high-performance M4 coupé with a small power boost over the standard M4 Competition model, a few other engine improvements and a unique exterior design and livery.

With similar exterior looks to that of the limited-run M4 CSL coupé that went on sale in Spring 2022 – including the yellow LED headlights, exposed carbon fibre, enormous kidney grilles with fewer internal vanes and three-tone colour scheme – the car comes in a metallic green (blue also available) as standard with a gold option for the alloy wheels (19-inch at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear) which are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

The coupé is powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine as the M4 Competition, but with an added 20hp – 550hp in total – and a revised engine mount and lighter crankshaft to improve throttle response when you put your foot down. The car is four-wheel drive, and drive comes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The M4 CS is 20kg lighter too, and combined with engine tweaks this makes the special edition coupé a tenth of a second faster than the M4 Competition. 0-62mph takes a reported 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited at 188mph.

The CS also has lowered and stiffened suspension with model-specific tweaks for the adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars. Inside, the coupé comes with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 15-inch infotainment touchscreen in one curved display. This package includes a voice assistant, as well as a lap timer and drift analyser.

This supercar-baiting high-performance coupé should become available to order in the UK in the next few weeks, with pricing beginning at just over £117k.

The BMW M4 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 69%. Although it gets fantastic media reviews and has an excellent safety rating, its CO2 emissions and reliability data are only average, and its running costs are inevitably very high.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
