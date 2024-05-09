New high-power BMW M4 CS unveiled

BMW has unveiled another limited edition version of its high-performance M4 coupé with a small power boost over the standard M4 Competition model, a few other engine improvements and a unique exterior design and livery.

With similar exterior looks to that of the limited-run M4 CSL coupé that went on sale in Spring 2022 – including the yellow LED headlights, exposed carbon fibre, enormous kidney grilles with fewer internal vanes and three-tone colour scheme – the car comes in a metallic green (blue also available) as standard with a gold option for the alloy wheels (19-inch at the front axle and 20-inch at the rear) which are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

The coupé is powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine as the M4 Competition, but with an added 20hp – 550hp in total – and a revised engine mount and lighter crankshaft to improve throttle response when you put your foot down. The car is four-wheel drive, and drive comes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The M4 CS is 20kg lighter too, and combined with engine tweaks this makes the special edition coupé a tenth of a second faster than the M4 Competition. 0-62mph takes a reported 3.4 seconds, and its top speed is electronically limited at 188mph.

The CS also has lowered and stiffened suspension with model-specific tweaks for the adaptive dampers, springs and anti-roll bars. Inside, the coupé comes with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 15-inch infotainment touchscreen in one curved display. This package includes a voice assistant, as well as a lap timer and drift analyser.

This supercar-baiting high-performance coupé should become available to order in the UK in the next few weeks, with pricing beginning at just over £117k.

The BMW M4 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 69%. Although it gets fantastic media reviews and has an excellent safety rating, its CO2 emissions and reliability data are only average, and its running costs are inevitably very high.