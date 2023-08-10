New Honda CR-V pricing announced

The next iteration of the Honda CR-V SUV will become available to order in the UK this month, with three different trims to choose from.

This sixth-generation CR-V was first unveiled back in May, when it was announced that it offers more cabin and boot space than its predecessor. We now know that the new SUV has four centimetres of extra length in the cabin, including around two centimetres of added rear legroom.

Honda adds that it has increased the boot capacity by 18% to 587 litres for luggage, up from the previous model‘s 497 litres. The range-topping plug-in hybrid model has even more room in the boot – 617 litres to be exact.

The SUV’s exterior design is an evolution of the current model, with the same bulky silhouette and side profile. The front and rear end have had a design overhaul that follows the design ethos of the compact HR-V crossover that arrived in 2021, with narrow LED headlights, and L-shaped tail lights that frame the rear window.

Inside, the SUV will come with the same nine-inch infotainment console as the Civic, which sits alongside a 10-inch digital driver’s display on the dashboard, and leather upholstery will be included as standard. A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is also offered, but is only available with ‘selected’ trims.

The manufacturer adds that the CR-V will be the first of its models to feature its ‘Sensing 360’ driver assistance system which “removes blind spots around the vehicle.” A motorised tailgate and wireless smartphone charging also feature. Lifting the central armrest reveals nine litres of extra storage space.

Three trims will be available from August 14th. The ‘Elegance’ is the cheapest model, followed by the mid-range ‘Advance’, which are both 184hp 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrids, using the same ‘e:HEV’ technology that underpins the latest Civic liftback. The SUV can accelerate from 0-60mph in nine seconds flat.

The top-spec ‘Advance Tech’ is a plug-in hybrid, which can reportedly muster up to 50 miles of electric-only range when fully charged. This model also comes with a ‘tow mode’, which helps with charge management when pulling a trailer weight of up to 1,500kg.

That sums up what we know about the new CR-V – pricing starts at just under £46k for the ‘Elegance’, rising to £54k for the ‘Advance Tech’.