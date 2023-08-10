fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Honda CR-V pricing announced

Following the SUV's reveal in May, Honda has announced the pricing for the new CR-V range, which consists of two hybrid trims and a plug-in hybrid

2023 Honda CR-V

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

The next iteration of the Honda CR-V SUV will become available to order in the UK this month, with three different trims to choose from.

This sixth-generation CR-V was first unveiled back in May, when it was announced that it offers more cabin and boot space than its predecessor. We now know that the new SUV has four centimetres of extra length in the cabin, including around two centimetres of added rear legroom.

Honda adds that it has increased the boot capacity by 18% to 587 litres for luggage, up from the previous model‘s 497 litres. The range-topping plug-in hybrid model has even more room in the boot – 617 litres to be exact.

The SUV’s exterior design is an evolution of the current model, with the same bulky silhouette and side profile. The front and rear end have had a design overhaul that follows the design ethos of the compact HR-V crossover that arrived in 2021, with narrow LED headlights, and L-shaped tail lights that frame the rear window.

Inside, the SUV will come with the same nine-inch infotainment console as the Civic, which sits alongside a 10-inch digital driver’s display on the dashboard, and leather upholstery will be included as standard. A head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is also offered, but is only available with ‘selected’ trims.

The manufacturer adds that the CR-V will be the first of its models to feature its ‘Sensing 360’ driver assistance system which “removes blind spots around the vehicle.” A motorised tailgate and wireless smartphone charging also feature. Lifting the central armrest reveals nine litres of extra storage space.

Three trims will be available from August 14th. The ‘Elegance’ is the cheapest model, followed by the mid-range ‘Advance’, which are both 184hp 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrids, using the same ‘e:HEV’ technology that underpins the latest Civic liftback. The SUV can accelerate from 0-60mph in nine seconds flat.

The top-spec ‘Advance Tech’ is a plug-in hybrid, which can reportedly muster up to 50 miles of electric-only range when fully charged. This model also comes with a ‘tow mode’, which helps with charge management when pulling a trailer weight of up to 1,500kg.

That sums up what we know about the new CR-V – pricing starts at just under £46k for the ‘Elegance’, rising to £54k for the ‘Advance Tech’.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings