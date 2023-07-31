New Honda e:Ny1 crossover available from October

Posing a direct sales challenge to the Smart #1 and Kia Niro EV, the brand-new Honda e:Hy1 crossover will soon join the Honda range as the brand’s only high-riding electric option.

Following on from the Japanese brand’s first electric model, the Honda e, the first e:Ny1 details arrived back in May. The manufacturer said that the EV debuts a “all-new electric identity for Honda”, with short front overhang, large wheels and a wide stance, creating a low centre of gravity that “delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive.”

It was also revealed that the e:Ny1 is powered by a 69kWh battery and front-mounted electric motor pairing that generates a maximum output of around 200hp and a maximum battery range of 256 miles. The battery can be reportedly charged from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes.

We now know that the model will be available to order in the UK from October, with two trim options on offer and pricing that is a little higher than you might expect.

While entry-level versions of the Smart #1 and Kia Niro EV cost around £37k and £40k respectively, prices for the e:Ny1 will start at just under £45k. The new Honda does have a bigger battery than these rivals though.

Starting with the standard ‘Elegance’ grade, the e:Ny1 comes with a 15-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) compatibility, a 10-inch digital instrument display, and wireless smartphone charging.

The standard safety equipment list is rather comprehensive, including blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assistance, and traffic sign recognition to aid motorway journeys, and front and rear sensors and a rear view camera to assist parking.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘Elegance’ (from £44,995) 15-inch infotainment touchscreen

10-inch digital instrument cluster

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view parking camera

Blind spot monitoring

Lane keeping assistance

Traffic sign recognition

Heated and electrically-adjustable driver seat

Synthetic leather upholstery

Dual zone air conditioning

Rear privacy glass

Wireless smartphone charging Top-spec ‘Advance’ (from £47,195) All ‘Elegance’ features that are not replaced

Semi-autonomous parking assistance

Multi-view parking camera

Panoramic sunroof

Heated leather steering wheel

Powered tailgate

The ‘Elegance’ interior is trimmed in synthetic leather, both front seats are heated, and the driver’s seat is electrically-adjustable with eight different settings.

Upgrading to the range-topping ‘Advance’ trim adds Honda’s ‘Parking Pilot’ system, which can essentially park the car on its own when prompted. Using a multi-view camera, the system identifies a suitable space and controls the steering, brakes and accelerator.

The trim also includes the addition of a panoramic sunroof and a motorised boot lid, as well as a heated leather steering wheel.

Honda says this new crossover is targeted at younger buyers, and says the car has been engineered to provide “exceptional” comfort and quietness.