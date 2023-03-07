New Hyundai Kona Electric specs announced

Hyundai has announced the specifications of its second-generation Kona Electric crossover during the car’s digital premiere, which offers more battery range and on-board tech.

Set to go into production later this year, the next-generation Kona’s looks were previewed back in December, featuring a daytime running light that stretches across the front fascia, which is smoother than the current model in order to make the new car more aerodynamic, and therefore slightly more efficient.

Electric models come with pixel graphics on the lower front bumper, matching Hyundai’s retro-futuristic design ethos that features in the brand’s all-electric Ioniq range which is now topped by the flagship Ioniq 6 saloon.

2018 Hyundai Kona Electric vs. 2023 Hyundai Kona Electric

The second-generation Kona Electric is 18cm longer, 3cm wider and 2cm taller than the current model, which gives the new crossover a slightly more spacious interior.

Stepping inside, the most notable interior addition is the curved display that sits in front of the dashboard, featuring a larger 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Alongside the two-in-one display, the new Kona also comes with a ‘digital key’ feature, that allows you to open and start up the car using an android smartphone.

Electric models get 27 litres of extra ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet, a one-pedal driving mode and a head-up display as standard, which projects driving information onto the windscreen.

Hyundai adds that it has freed up more room for centre console storage space, as the gear selector has been moved to behind the steering wheel. The car’s software is compatible with over-the-air updates, including the ambient lighting, meaning that the car will automatically download future maintenance updates and new features while sitting on the driveway.

The car’s boot lid is electronically-powered as standard, opening to reveal 466 litres of storage space with a seat in the second-row folded.

The new crossover also gains Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that uses the car’s battery to power electronic devices like laptops, e-bikes and kettles when the car is parked. A 360-degree camera is also available to aid parking, and the car has been displayed with a premium Bose sound system.

The latest Kona Electric range still features two different drivetrain options – the entry-level 39kWh battery package has been replaced by a more powerful 48kWh unit, while a 65kWh powertrain sits at the top of the line-up. The former can handle an estimated range of 212 miles, while the latter can reportedly muster 304 miles from full charge (four miles more than its 64kWh predecessor).

Hyundai is yet to announce the UK trim specifications and pricing – prices for the current Kona Electric model start at just over £32k. The car’s UK launch date is also unknown, but more details are sure to follow in the coming months.

Currently holding an Expert Rating of 76%, the Hyundai Kona Electric has been praised for its driving range, which is more than comfortable enough for most car buyers, as well as its overall practicality. That said, reviewers acknowledge that the Kona Electric faces stiff competition from the similar Kia Niro EV, which was awarded The Car Expert‘s ‘Best Small SUV’ accolade in 2022.

