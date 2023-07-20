fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV revealed

Hyundai has unveiled its fifth-generation Santa Fe SUV, which features an exterior design and infotainment overhaul

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

by Sean Rees

Back for its fifth generation, the new Hyundai Santa Fe sports a new boxy exterior design and will arrive with a new infotainment system.

Set for its official unveiling in August, the next-generation seven-seat Santa Fe will be the combustion-powered equivalent to the upcoming all-electric Ioniq 7 SUV which is expected to arrive sometime next year.

The model’s exterior looks are quite the departure from the curvy silhouette of the current Santa Fe model. The SUV’s boxy shape and lengthened wheelbase is said to offer “generous living space” in the cabin, and Hyundai adds that the interior has a “a terrace-like feel” when the boot lid is left open.

Taking inspiration from the design ethos displayed in Hyundai’s electric Ioniq range, the new Santa Fe features H-shaped LED lights in the front and rear, with a full-width light bar that stretches across the front grille. Thick wheel arches house large 21-inch alloy wheels.

Beside the new upmarket interior layout, the most notable addition in the cabin is a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, which is connected to a central infotainment screen to form one continuous screen on the dashboard.

The suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks are made from recycled plastic, the door panels are trimmed in a “eco-friendly” leatherette material, and a ‘H’ motif features on the dashboard and air vents. Brightly-coloured Nappa leather seats contrast with the various soft-touch wood-patterned garnish accents throughout the cabin.

Information is still quite thin on the ground, so that is all we know about the new Santa Fe so far. Engine specs are yet to be confirmed, but the current model is offered as either a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.

More details, including UK pricing and trim specifications, will follow in the coming months. The SUV’s arrival date is sure to be announced at the Santa Fe’s official launch in August.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
