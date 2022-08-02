New Jeep Grand Cherokee available to order

The fifth-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV is now available to order in the UK – with four trim grades to choose from, the first models will arrive in British showrooms at the start of next year.

As The Car Expert reported back in February, this latest iteration of the Grand Cherokee will only be available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). Officially known as the ‘Grand Cherokee 4xe’, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with two electric motors, one on each axle, which produces a total power output of 380hp.

A 17kWh battery can provide up to 31 miles of electric range according to official lab tests, and all models come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Jeep says that its new SUV is designed to “deliver unmatched off-road capability”. The two electric motors provide near-instantaneous torque, and a rear-mounted limited slip differential (‘Trailhawk’ models and up) works to prevent slippage and spinouts when the engine is being strained.

When off the beaten track, the Grand Cherokee can make use of technology that can automatically shift power to the wheel with the most traction, so that the driver does not have to rely on the brakes to tackle wheel-slip. For added traction, this fifth-generation model is slightly wider than its predecessor too.

The SUV’s suspension can also raise or lower automatically on the move to match the terrain ahead. and the car has different driving settings that can be selected that optimise driving in snowy, muddy or sandy conditions. For trailer or caravan owners, the Grand Cherokee can tow up to 2,300kg.

Moving off the trail and on to the open road, Jeep promises that this new plug-in hybrid can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.3 seconds, made possible by a number of weight reductions across the SUV, and the car’s “aerodynamic body style” which displays a fresh approach to Jeep’s familiar design language.

Jeep’s approach to this SUV’s interior layout and design is a first for the brand too. Besides the leather trimming and ambient lighting, Jeep has stated its upmarket intentions by fitting the dash with three separate screens. The ten-inch digital instrument cluster and ten-inch central infotainment screen come as standard, while an additional ten-inch interactive display for the front passenger is included with the top-spec ‘Summit Reserve’ trim.

The Grand Cherokee can also be specced with interactive displays for the rear passengers too, but Jeep does not specify whether this feature is part of a trim package or an optional extra.

Four different trim grades are available, starting with the lead-in ‘Limited’ model. Next in the price list is the mid-range ‘Trailhawk’, which Jeep says is designed for “uncompromised off-road capability”.

The range is topped by the ‘Summit Reserve’ model, which the manufacturer says “offers unmatched comfort”, while the slightly cheaper ‘Overland’ trim is said to offer the best of both worlds.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Limited’ (from £69,900) 20-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and tail lights

10-inch digital instrument cluster

10-inch central infotainment console with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity

4G hotspot for eight devices

Ventilated front and rear seats that are 16-way adjustable

Traffic sign recognition

Adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assistance

Blind spot monitoring

Rear view parking camera Mid-range ‘Trailhawk’ (from £73,900) All prior trim features that are not replaced

18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres

Electronic limited slip differential

Front disconnect anti-roll bar

Black roof

Suede upholstery with blue stitching

High-spec ‘Overland’ (from £75,900) All prior trim features that are not replaced

20-inch alloy wheels

Dual exhaust system

Panoramic sunroof

Five-colour ambient lighting

Nappa leather upholstery Range-topping ‘Summit Reserve’ (from £82,900) All prior trim features that are not replaced

21-inch alloy wheels

Wooden interior accents

19-speaker McIntosh sound system

10-inch passenger display screen

Palermo leather upholstery and door panels

In addition to the safety features the Grand Cherokee gets as standard – a list that includes traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance – the SUV can specced with a few optional assistance features, such as a 360-degree parking camera which is available with night vision for pedestrian and animal detection when it is dark.

The Car Expert reported in February that the price list for the new Jeep Grand Cherokee was expected to start at around the £50k mark, challenging plug-in hybrid versions of such rivals as the BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Instead, Jeep has decided to price the SUV at £70k, in the same price range as PHEV versions of the Land Rover Defender 110 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. UK buyers can now order from the new range, which is manufactured in Detroit, USA.