New KGM Torres SUV now available

Its first new model since it dropped the SsangYong name, KGM Motors has announced that its large petrol-powered Torres SUV has now arrived in the UK, rivalling the likes of the Nissan X-Trail and the new Skoda Kodiaq.

The SUV marks a fresh start for the Korean manufacturer, which faced significant financial troubles during the Covid-19 pandemic, filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020, and was then bought out by a consortium led by chemical and steel company KG Group.

At 4.7 metres long and 1.9 metres wide, KGM explains that the car is intended to sit in-between the mid-sized Korando and large Rexton SUVs in its range. While some similarly-sized rivals offer seven seats, the Torres only comes in a five-seat configuration.

KGM says that the SUV’s exterior looks “project a rugged and tough aesthetic”, while the interior “offers a delicate, comfortable, and contemporary space.”

The ICE-powered Torres range will include two trims – the entry-level ‘K30’ and top-spec ‘K40’. Two-wheel drive versions of both trims are available now from KGM’s dealership network, while the A all-wheel drive variant of the ‘K40’ is scheduled for a summer arrival.

As standard, the SUV comes with two 12-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The ‘K30’ package also includes keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear parking camera and dual-zone air-conditioning.

The ‘K40’ swaps out the standard 18-inch alloy wheels with larger 20-inch alloys, and adds ventilated front seats in ‘premium leather’. The rear seats are also heated with this trim, and a wireless smartphone charger, a motorised tailgate and adaptive cruise control are included.

Both options are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit – the same engine that powered the smaller Tivoli – that can muster 163hp and complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.8 seconds. The SUV offers 703 litres of boot space, and the towing capacity is 1,500kg.

Pricing for the Torres starts at just south of £35k for the lead-in ‘K30’, rising to £40k for the all-wheel drive ‘K40’ version.

The Torres will also be available with an electric powertrain – a separate model called the Torres EVX that makes use of a 73kWh battery that reportedly can deliver a maximum range of 287 miles on a single charge. KGM says we will learn more about this model at its official launch in April.