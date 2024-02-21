fbpx

New KGM Torres SUV now available

Its first new model since it dropped the SsangYong name, KGM Motors has announced that its large Torres SUV has now arrived in the UK

by Sean Rees
Its first new model since it dropped the SsangYong name, KGM Motors has announced that its large petrol-powered Torres SUV has now arrived in the UK, rivalling the likes of the Nissan X-Trail and the new Skoda Kodiaq.

The SUV marks a fresh start for the Korean manufacturer, which faced significant financial troubles during the Covid-19 pandemic, filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2020, and was then bought out by a consortium led by chemical and steel company KG Group.

At 4.7 metres long and 1.9 metres wide, KGM explains that the car is intended to sit in-between the mid-sized Korando and large Rexton SUVs in its range. While some similarly-sized rivals offer seven seats, the Torres only comes in a five-seat configuration.

KGM says that the SUV’s exterior looks “project a rugged and tough aesthetic”, while the interior “offers a delicate, comfortable, and contemporary space.”

The ICE-powered Torres range will include two trims – the entry-level ‘K30’ and top-spec ‘K40’. Two-wheel drive versions of both trims are available now from KGM’s dealership network, while the A all-wheel drive variant of the ‘K40’ is scheduled for a summer arrival.

As standard, the SUV comes with two 12-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The ‘K30’ package also includes keyless entry and start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear parking camera and dual-zone air-conditioning.

The ‘K40’ swaps out the standard 18-inch alloy wheels with larger 20-inch alloys, and adds ventilated front seats in ‘premium leather’. The rear seats are also heated with this trim, and a wireless smartphone charger, a motorised tailgate and adaptive cruise control are included.

Both options are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit – the same engine that powered the smaller Tivoli – that can muster 163hp and complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.8 seconds. The SUV offers 703 litres of boot space, and the towing capacity is 1,500kg.

Pricing for the Torres starts at just south of £35k for the lead-in ‘K30’, rising to £40k for the all-wheel drive ‘K40’ version.

The Torres will also be available with an electric powertrain – a separate model called the Torres EVX that makes use of a 73kWh battery that reportedly can deliver a maximum range of 287 miles on a single charge. KGM says we will learn more about this model at its official launch in April.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
