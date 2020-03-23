New Kia Sorento steps up its game

Details on the latest-generation Kia Sorento have been announced in a virtual launch, breathing new life into one of the firm’s most popular models.

Set to go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year, the new Sorento sits above the smaller Xceed, Stonic and Sportage models in Kia’s range of SUVs.

Now a bit wider, with a longer wheelbase yet featuring shorter overhangs than the previous-generation Sorento, the new model incorporates a practical and spacious cabin with seating for seven. With five seats in place, there’s 821 litres of boot space – or 910 litres on five-seat-only models – which drops to 187 litres with all seven seats in place.

A new 12-inch digital driver display kicks off the Sorento’s tech offerings and is bolstered by a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the middle of the dash. A smaller eight-inch system will be fitted on lower specification cars.







Kia is also introducing a new hybrid powertrain with the Sorento, combining a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 44kW electric motor and batteries. While a standard hybrid will be available from launch, a plug-in version will come to market later on in the year.

The only powertrain available alongside the hybrid from launch is a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel with 200hp and 440Nm of torque, linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Emissions and economy figures are set to be announced closer to the car’s arrival. Plug-in hybrid versions are expected to be added to the range at a later date.

A suite of driver assistance systems will be fitted, too, with features such as forward collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot view monitor helping to bolster the car’s safety credentials. The new Sorento also incorporates the firm’s first multi-collision brake system, which can help to reduce the impact of secondary collisions by applying the brakes even after the airbags have been deployed.

Like the rest of the range, the new Kia Sorento will come with a seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard. UK prices and specifications released over the coming months ahead of the car arriving on local roads before the end of the year.