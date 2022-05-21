New limited edition BMW M4 CSL available to order

BMW’s performance-focused ‘M’ division has marked its 50th birthday with the unveiling of a special limited run version of the M4 coupé – called the BMW M4 CSL.

The 2022 BMW M4 CSL distinguishes itself from the standard coupé by sporting a more prominent front splitter design and unique cross-spoke wheels. The enormous kidney grilles remain, but carry fewer internal vanes to give the coupé a meaner look.

This limited edition model also has yellow LED lights and is adorned with the old BMW ‘M’ badge – clear nods to the championship-winning original BMW CSL racing car from the 1970s.

The M4 CSL also comes with a unique cross-spoke alloy wheel design (19-inch alloys in the front, 20-inch in the rear), and a special three-tone colour scheme highlights the indents in the bonnet.

The changes continue beneath the exterior, with weight-saving measures across the car. The rear seats of the standard M4 have been replaced with a small storage cubby, and BMW has installed lightweight ceramic brakes, modified the chassis, removed some sound-proofing components and more to make the M4 CSL 100kg lighter. The ride height has also been fractionally lowered to improve aerodynamics.

The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine found in the regular M4 Competition remains, but the BMW’s engineers have tweaked the engine unit so that it produces 550hp – 40hp more than the standard model.

The result is a coupé that can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.7 seconds. The M4 CSL is said to be the fastest BMW road car to lap the winding Nürburgring track in Germany, with a time of 7 minutes and 15 seconds. Anyone that wants to try and beat this track time in the M4 CSL can make use of the car’s launch control feature, which comes as standard.

Besides a long list of safety technology features, the BMW M4 CSL also comes with a traction control system which has settings for different track surfaces and tyre temperatures, the brand’s latest infotainment software, a head-up display behind the steering wheel, and wireless smartphone charging.

The BMW M4 range, which starts with the M4 Competition trim in the UK, has received plenty of praise from UK reviewers since its arrival in 2021. With a current Expert Rating of 86%, it is highlighted for having more power and more poise than former M4 generations, though it has received criticism for its expensive price tag.

The BMW M4 CSL doesn’t solve this issue, with prices starting from £128,820 – over £40,000 more than the basic M4 Competition. BMW says its M4 CSL is available to order online now, with 1,000 models set to be made, 100 of which will be sold in Britain.