New Maserati Grecale includes first electric SUV

Maserati has unveiled an all-new SUV range dubbed the Grecale, which will include the Italian luxury brand’s first electric model.

The Grecale will slot into the Maserati range below the existing and successful Levante large SUV and will line up against mid-sized rivals like the Porsche Macan and Jaguar F-Pace. The newcomer is expected to become Maserati’s best-selling model.

The car’s creators promise a sporty look and performance befitting the brand image while also offering plenty of space inside. While the Grecale’s appearance is clearly closely related to the larger Levante, it has a low, bold grille similar to that of the MC20.

Three versions of the Grecale will initially be available. The GT will be powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine of 300hp, the Modena will be similar but with 330hp, while the range-topping Trofeo will use the 3.0-litre V6 engine of the MC20 supercar, putting out 530hp to produce a 3.8-second 0-62mph time.

All three will be combined as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

These will be followed later by the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first electric model. Full details of this version are yet to be released – Maserati states that it will make use of ‘400-volt technology’ via a 105kWh battery and will be capable of delivering up to 800Nm of torque.

Further evidence of the Grecale’s sporting potential sees air suspension offered as standard on the Trofeo and as an option on the other two models. This will have six level adjustments, from 3cm lower than standard in ‘Park’ to 3cm above standard in ‘Off-road’. The car’s electronic control system will also offer five driving modes, dubbed Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa and Off-road.

Grecale sales are expected to begin in the second half of 2022 at prices yet to be announced. Maserati has already announced that it intends to only launch electric cars after 2025.