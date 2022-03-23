fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
All-ne Maserati Grecale revealed, March 2022
New model

New Maserati Grecale includes first electric SUV

Maserati has unveiled an all-new SUV range dubbed the Grecale, which will include the Italian luxury brand's first electric model

Andrew Charman

Maserati has unveiled an all-new SUV range dubbed the Grecale, which will include the Italian luxury brand’s first electric model.

The Grecale will slot into the Maserati range below the existing and successful Levante large SUV and will line up against mid-sized rivals like the Porsche Macan and Jaguar F-Pace. The newcomer is expected to become Maserati’s best-selling model.

The car’s creators promise a sporty look and performance befitting the brand image while also offering plenty of space inside. While the Grecale’s appearance is clearly closely related to the larger Levante, it has a low, bold grille similar to that of the MC20.

Three versions of the Grecale will initially be available. The GT will be powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine of 300hp, the Modena will be similar but with 330hp, while the range-topping Trofeo will use the 3.0-litre V6 engine of the MC20 supercar, putting out 530hp to produce a 3.8-second 0-62mph time.

All three will be combined as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

These will be followed later by the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first electric model. Full details of this version are yet to be released – Maserati states that it will make use of ‘400-volt technology’ via a 105kWh battery and will be capable of delivering up to 800Nm of torque.

Further evidence of the Grecale’s sporting potential sees air suspension offered as standard on the Trofeo and as an option on the other two models. This will have six level adjustments, from 3cm lower than standard in ‘Park’ to 3cm above standard in ‘Off-road’. The car’s electronic control system will also offer five driving modes, dubbed Comfort, GT, Sport, Corsa and Off-road.

Grecale sales are expected to begin in the second half of 2022 at prices yet to be announced. Maserati has already announced that it intends to only launch electric cars after 2025.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved