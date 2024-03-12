fbpx

New Mercedes-AMG 5 53 to go on sale this year

Mercedes' performance-focused AMG division has unveiled a high-power plug-in hybrid version of the new E-Class saloon and estate

2024 Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic

by Sean Rees

Mercedes’ performance-focused AMG division has unveiled a high-power version of the new E-Class saloon and estate – a plug-in hybrid that the brand says “combines mighty performance with efficiency.”

The Sporty saloon and estate derives most of its power from a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six petrol engine – like its predecessor with a bit more power – but with the addition of a 21kW battery and electric motor pairing that provides up to 62 miles of electric-only driving.

This electric motor also provides a notable performance boost. With a total output of 585hp, the new E 53 is almost as powerful as the previous top-spec V8-powered E 63, and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported 3.8 seconds (saloon). The car’s engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and its top speed is electronically limited at 174mph.

Above the standard E-Class that has been on sale in the UK since late last year, the E 53 sports an ‘AMG-specific’ front grille with illuminated vertical slats and a sharper front bumper with a larger front inlet design that directs more air flow to the engine. Beefier wheel arches have allowed Mercedes to slightly widen the AMG’s tyre width over the standard E-Class.

In the rear, the E 53 also gets a small duck tail spoiler and an alternate rear diffuser design with two round tailpipes on either side of the lower rear bumper. The car sits on 20-inch AMG-style alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and larger 21-inch alloys also feature on the options list.

As a ‘4Matic+’ model, the new E 53 is four-wheel drive as standard, and the AMG team adds that it has installed several chassis improvements to improve the car’s driving dynamics.

Engineers have stiffened up the front and rear axles, the braking system has been revised to work with the hybrid powertrain’s energy recuperation, and upgraded adaptive suspension dampers provide “clearly noticeable” differences between the various driving modes – ‘Comfort’, ‘Sport’, and ‘Sport Plus’.

Inside, the car’s upholstery is trimmed in synthetic leather as standard, and comes with an AMG steering wheel and some grey-coloured wooden trim elements. The E 53’s dashboard features a 12-inch driver’s display and 14-inch infotainment screen, and the brand’s full-width ‘Superscreen’ is also available for an additional fee.

That sums up what we know about the new AMG E 53 4Matic+ so far. The range, including both saloon and estate variants, will go on sale in the UK later this year, with Mercedes-Benz promising that UK specs and pricing will be confirmed in the coming months.

