New Mercedes-AMG C 43 unveiled

The first AMG performance-tuned version of the latest C-Class range, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 will go on sale in May with a 408hp engine

Powered by a 408hp engine with mild-hybrid technology, the performance-focused Mercedes-AMG C 43 will go on sale in the UK in May, available as either a saloon or estate car.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 43 is essentially a sportier, more powerful version of the current-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which arrived in the UK in Autumn 2021.

Instead of the 1.5-litre engine found in the entry-level C-Class, the C 43 uses the same 2.0-litre petrol engine unit found in the powerful Mercedes-AMG A 45 S hot hatch, but with the addition of mild hybrid technology, for a total power output of 408hp.

This means that the saloon version of the C 43 can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 4.6 seconds, while the estate can complete the same run in 4.7 seconds. Both variants are all-wheel drive, and are fitted with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

To cope with this added power, Mercedes-AMG has given the C 43 upgraded brakes, and fitted with a sportier exhaust system, which feeds the sound of the engine into the cabin to give the driver ” a particularly emotive sound experience.”

Adaptive dampers as standard, which automatically adjust the suspension as you drive to suit your driving style and the conditions of the road ahead. The car has a number of drive modes to choose from, including ‘Sport’ and ‘Sport+’ modes which Mercedes-Benz says makes the engine more responsive, the steering more agile and makes gear shifting faster.

If you have driven a Mercedes-AMG model before, the C 43’s black faux-leather upholstery with red stitching is likely to give you some deja-vu. The C 43 uses the same infotainment software as the standard C-Class range, and also features a digital instrument cluster behind the AMG-branded steering wheel with aluminium paddle shifters.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 also comes with the brand’s ‘Track Pace’ data logger feature, which can gather data on your speed, acceleration, steering angle and more when you are darting around a test track.

The Mercedes-AMG C 43 will go on sale in May, though pricing for the range is yet to be released. The next iteration of the more powerful Mercedes-AMG C 63 is also expected to be unveiled soon – Mercedes-Benz have already confirmed that the next C 63 will be a plug-in hybrid.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

