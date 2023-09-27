New Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé debuts

The high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLC will soon be available in both SUV and coupé-SUV body styles, with two uprated powertrains to choose from.

This ‘hot SUV’ now sits at the top of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC line-up, which first went on sale at the end of last year. This new high-performance four-wheel drive GLC model line is currently limited to just the SUV bodystyle which arrived in August, but Mercedes has announced that ‘Coupé’ models are also set to go on sale in the UK.

The brand says that the new AMG GLC Coupé is the final model addition to the second-generation GLC range. This coupé-SUV has the same exterior looks as the standard SUV model, but with a sloping roofline and a more prominent lip spoiler in the rear.

Like the AMG SUV, the ‘Coupé’ line-up consists of two engine options. The range starts with the GLC 43 4Matic, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 421hp (with an extra 14hp provided by a belt-driven starter/generator) and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited at 155mph.

The top-spec option is a hybrid – the GLC 63 S E Performance. This hybrid pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 6kWh battery pack, providing up to 680hp. This model can reach 62mph in a reported 3.5 seconds and also has a higher top speed – 170mph. Both models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The Mercedes-AMG team adds that it has been able to improve the hybrid’s battery efficiency, giving this AMG GLC range lower emissions and lower consumption figures.

Performance-boosting alterations include a limited slip differential to increase traction at high speeds, a ‘AMG Dynamics’ package which improves electronic stability and steering response, and a ‘AMG Ride Control’ pack that adjusts the suspension to improve comfort on uneven road surfaces.

The coupé-SUV also comes with rear-axle steering as standard for shorter turning circles and a sporty exhaust system upgrade that amplifies the sound of the engine.

That sums up what we know about the Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé at the moment. The model’s UK pricing and official arrival date are yet to be announced, but are sure to follow in the coming weeks.

Sitting between the smaller GLA and larger GLE in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family, the GLC currently holds an Expert Rating of 71%. The range is praised for its class-leading infotainment and its spacious and well-equipped interior, though some reviewers have explained that the car has slightly firm ride comfort.