New Mercedes-AMG GLC range unveiled

The performance-enhanced Mercedes-AMG GLC SUV will go on sale in the UK this month, with two uprated powertrains to choose from

Mercedes-AMG GLC

by Sean Rees

The high-performance Mercedes-AMG GLC SUV will go on sale in the UK this month, with two powerful powertrains to choose from.

This ‘hot SUV’ will soon sit at the top of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC line-up, which first went on sale at the end of last year. This new high-performance four-wheel drive GLC model line is limited to just the SUV bodystyle. AMG versions of the GLC SUV-coupé are yet to be announced.

Mercedes-Benz says the new AMG GLC comes with “host of innovations” over its first-generation predecessor, starting with the SUV’s engine options.The range starts with the GLC 43 4Matic, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 421hp (with an extra 14hp provided by a belt-driven starter/generator) and a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited at 155mph.

The top-spec option is a hybrid – the GLC 63 S E Performance. This hybrid pairs a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor and a 6kWh battery pack, providing up to 680hp. This model can reach 62mph in a reported 3.5 seconds and also has a higher top speed – 170mph. Both models are fitted with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The Mercedes-AMG team adds that it has been able to improve the hybrid’s battery efficiency, giving this AMG model lower emissions and lower consumption figures.

Performance-boosting alterations include a limited slip differential to increase traction at high speeds, a ‘AMG Dynamics’ package which improves electronic stability and steering response, and a ‘AMG Ride Control’ pack that adjusts the suspension to improve comfort on uneven road surfaces.

The SUV also comes with rear-axle steering as standard for shorter turning circles and a sporty exhaust system upgrade that amplifies the sound of the engine.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC will become available to order in the UK this month – pricing is yet to be announced.

Sitting between the smaller GLA and larger GLE in the Mercedes-Benz SUV family, the GLC currently holds an Expert Rating of 73%. The range is praised for its class-leading infotainment and its spacious and well-equipped interior, though some reviewers have explained that the car has slightly firm ride comfort.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Expert Family