New Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé revealed

The same raw power but with more practical space – the second-generation all-wheel drive Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé has been revealed, featuring a number of technical upgrades, fresh exterior looks and the brand’s latest infotainment software.

Built from scratch by the Affalterbach-based Mercedes-AMG team, the new GT Coupé is 18 centimetres longer and four centimetres wider than its predecessor, which the German marque says is in response to feedback given by customers.

This added room has allowed for an extra two seats in the rear as part of an effort to make the hypercar more suitable for daily commuting, but despite the larger size of this new model, the car’s boot is around 30 litres smaller than the first-generation model, down from 350 litres. That said, folding the new rear seats frees up 675 litres of space for luggage.

Customer feedback has also led to a suspension upgrade. The Coupé comes with automatic suspension hydraulics and shock absorbers that compensate for rolling movements in high-speed corners in “fractions of a second”, which Mercedes says makes the car’s steering more responsive and makes the Coupé more comfortable to drive.

The car’s settings allow the driver to choose their preference – prioritise comfort or performance – and allows for the Coupé’s front end to be raised by up to three centimetres for tackling speed bumps.

The car’s exterior looks are very familiar, but with a few styling updates. The even larger front grille is flanked by new C-shaped air intakes carved into the front bumper.

More angular LED headlights feature above wider wheel arches that house 20- or 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport tyres, and a new electronically-adjustable spoiler has been installed above elongated LED tail lights that stretch across the car’s rear.

The body is made of aluminium with steel, magnesium and carbon fibre elements to make the Coupé rigid while keeping weight at a minimum. Rear wheel steering is also included, allowing for tighter turning circles at under 62mph.

Stepping inside, a heated steering wheel comes as standard, and Mercedes-AMG has equipped the new GT Coupé with a larger portrait-oriented 12-inch infotainment screen in the centre of the dashboard – the same touchscreen that features in the latest C-Class – which the brand says aids navigation and boosts “ergonomic freedom”.

This infotainment software comes with AMG-specific display styles, and displays track day data when prompted, like acceleration, torque, steering angle, brake pedal actuation and lap times. The ambient lighting (64 different colours available) can be set to signal whether you have achieved your best lap time.

The options list includes one- or two-tone Nappa leather upholstery, a seat massage function and a panoramic sunroof.

Under the long bonnet, the GT Coupé has been given a few engine upgrades but the power output remains about the same. Two different models will be available at launch – the ’55 4Matic+’ and the range-topping ’63 4Matic+’ – both powered by the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

The former provides 476hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.9 seconds, while the latter offers 585hp and completes the same sprint in a reported 3.2 seconds. Both are paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

That sums up what we know about the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé so far – the full trim specs and UK pricing, as well as arrival date, are currently unknown. More details are sure to follow in the coming months, closer to the car’s official launch.